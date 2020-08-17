Rush Limbaugh calls Biden the 'Rodney Dangerfield of politics': 'He don't get no respect from Obama'

Barack Obama's reported verbal swipe at his former vice president, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, is the closest thing we have to a Democratic White House's tell-all book, Rush Limbaugh said Monday.

The conservative radio host told his listeners he was shocked by a Politico story that claimed Obama had warned one Democrat not to "underestimate Joe's ability to f--- things up." The report also stated that Obama had told one of Biden's onetime primary rivals of the ability to connect with the Democratic base: "You know who really doesn't have it? Joe Biden."

"Obama looked at Biden as a sycophant," claimed "The Rush Limbaugh Show" host.

"If Obama was in a jam and needed somebody," he could count on Biden to smooth things out, Limbaugh added.

The host went on to point out that there have been several alleged "tell-all" books written about Republican administrations, but no major works about top Democrats like Bill Clinton or Obama.

"We never get any Democrat tell-all books ... this is the closest thing," he said. "You can see Biden acting like the Rodney Dangerfield of politics because 'he don't get no respect' from Obama."

Limbaugh then recalled Biden's 2012 Democratic National Convention speech as "the most syrupy" homage ever given to a nominee: "I was mesmerized."

"The fact of the matter is, Obama was continually embarrassed by the guy because beside when he was on-prompter he's famous for these gaffes," he said. "He makes them all the time.

"The story in Politico ... On the Friday before the Democratic convention, why would Barack Obama essentially participate in a story that does nothing but run Biden into the ground?" Libaugh asked. "Could it be that ... Obama has no faith with the agenda that's largely his and Crazy Bernie's being in Biden's [hands]?"