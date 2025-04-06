Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg among industry leaders at 11th Breakthrough Prize gala

Hollywood, business and tech heavyweights turned out for the 11th Breakthrough Prize gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, bringing A-list entertainment stars and industry leaders together with luminaries from the world of science and math.

Often dubbed the "Oscars of Science," the Breakthrough Prize celebrates research achievements and the world’s top scientists. Six Breakthrough Prizes worth $3 million were presented to some of the world’s brightest minds in the fields of life sciences, fundamental physics and mathematics.

FOX Corporation Chairman Emeritus Rupert Murdoch, who was joined by his wife Elena Zhukova, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were among the leaders in attendance.

Katy Perry and Sia performed at the star-studded event that was also attended by Christina Aguilera, Drew Barrymore, MrBeast, Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, Lily Collins, Danny DeVito, Vin Diesel, Jodie Foster, Salma Hayek, Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ke Huy Quan, Edgar Ramírez, Seth Rogen, Lionel Richie, Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Lauren Sanchez, Bill Gates, Jeremy Strong, Sydney Sweeney and many more.

In addition, the foundation announced that eight early-career physicists and mathematicians are sharing six $100,000 New Horizons Prizes.

Daniel J. Drucker, Joel Habener, Jens Juul Holst, Lotte Bjerre Knudsen and Svetlana Mojsov shared a Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for ushering in a new era of GLP-1 medicines for cardiometabolic disorders, while Stephen L. Hauser and Alberto Ascherio share a Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for transforming the understanding and treatment of multiple sclerosis. David R. Liu was also awarded a Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for developing two widely used gene-editing technologies.

The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics was awarded to thousands of researchers from more than 70 countries representing four experimental collaborations at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – ATLAS, CMS, ALICE and LHCb.

Dennis Gaitsgory won the Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics for his role in the proof of the geometric Langlands conjecture and Gerard 't Hooft won a Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics.

The Breakthrough Prizes were founded by Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan, Julia and Yuri Milner, and Anne Wojcicki.

