Rudy Giuliani calls Nadler a 'hack Democrat' covering up for a 'crook' Biden over Ukraine allegations

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani seemingly couldn't wait to respond to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler's recent Ukraine remarks while appearing on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday night.

Biden described Democrat Nadler as a "longtime New York hack" -- and also called former Vice President Joe Biden "a crook."



"I wanted [Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky] to investigate, investigate it because it would help to exculpate my client," Giuliani said. "Has nothing to do with dig up dirt on Biden."

NEW UKRAINE CHARGES FLY AMID GIULIANI 'EVIDENCE,' SECRET TRUMP TAPE

Giuliani was responding to Nadler's comments this week during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

"As President Zelinsky was taking power, Mr. Giuliani was already engaged in an effort to convince Ukrainian officials to announce two sham investigations," Nadler said Wednesday. "The first was an effort to smear former Vice President Joe Biden. The second was designed to undermine the intelligence community's unanimous assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election."

Giuliani countered by making multiple accusations of corruption against Biden as he attacked him and Nadler.

"And Nadler is doing what a hack Democrat usually does," Giuliani said. "He's covering up for a crook. I don't care if he was vice president. I don't care if he's running for president of the United States," Giuliani said. "I'll say it straight out, Joe Biden is a crook and he sold out the United States of America -- in Iraq, in Ukraine, in China."

Giuliani described Nadler as a "huge jack---," and accused him of paticipating in the cover-up of a "massive scandal" involving Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

Pirro pressed Giuliani for evidence, prompting Giuliani to say he has been "showing evidence for months." When prompted further, the former New York City mayor plugged his podcast, where he said former Ukraine prosecutor general Viktor Shokin will "directly testify about the bribe and he will also directly testify that they attempted to kill him."

Shokin’s removal due to apparent corruption concerns is at the center of the Bidens' involvement in Ukraine and accusations against of corruption against the Bidens.