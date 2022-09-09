Biden 'looked like he was in the depths of Hell' demonizing 'half the country': Haley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations called on President Biden to tone down virulent rhetoric about so-called "MAGA Republicans," saying his recent speech on Independence Mall made him look like he was in the underworld.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said Biden is demonizing the very Americans he swore to serve, going on to suggest he is intentionally deflecting from his and his Democratic Party's multiple crises and policy failures.

"The only anger, violence and hatred that I'm hearing is from Joe Biden. His speech the other day; he looked like he was in the depths of Hell," she said.

"Sitting there talking about how half the country is bad just because we want life to go back to normal, just because we want our dollars to count, just because we want to know our kids are safe – just because we want to know that we're not glorifying prisoners, but we're actually defending police."

Biden tripled-down on his sentiments in Rockville, Md. and Philadelphia with his latest remarks at a DNC event in Oxon Hill, Md, just across the Potomac from George Washington's Mount Vernon.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal, economic rights. They embrace political violence," Biden claimed – adding such Americans "threaten our very democracy – that's not hyperbole."

In reaction, Haley said regular Americans aren't as divided as Biden wants them to be, adding that she spoke with people in Pennsylvania while stumping for Senate candidate Mehmet Oz who are more worried about the economy and public safety.

She said voters have told her they "want to love our country again" and see it prosper as it had under Donald Trump, adding that frustration and the appearance of Biden being unconcerned with compounding national crises like the border, crime and economy spell a better Midterm election result for Republicans than thus far predicted.

Seen as a potential future candidate herself – for the presidency in 2024 – Haley somewhat demurred when asked whether she would pursue a bid if Trump seeks a Grover Cleveland-style two-nonconsecutive-term presidency.

"I think we'll read the tea leaves after that. And I've always said if there's a place for me, we'll go – but we'll see what's going to happen," she replied.

"We've got 36 governor's races that are important. So we're helping governor candidates, House candidates and Senate candidates win in November. If… we don't win in '22, there won't be a '24. And then I don't think I have to make a decision until after that," she added.

"I've said for a long time, if there's a place for me and I put my hat in, I've never lost a race. I'm not going to start now."