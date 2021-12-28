WaPo's Jennifer Rubin roasted over COVID about-face after urging Americans to 'stop agonizing' over cases

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin was savagely roasted on Tuesday for asking Americans to "stop agonizing" over COVID cases after months of sounding the alarm as critics labeled her a partisan hypocrite.

Rubin, who has become known for her turn to boosting Democrats after once harboring conservative views, has pushed vaccines, boosters, criticized "covid-19 denial and anti-mandate hysteria" and blamed former President Trump for the pandemic at every turn. However, she had a sudden change of heart on Tuesday as the Biden administration struggles to control the growing omicron surge.

BIDEN SAYS HE AGREES WITH REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS: THERE’S ‘NO FEDERAL SOLUTION’ TO PANDEMIC

"As we recognize that covid-19 is not a deadly or even severe disease for the vast majority of responsible Americans, we can stop agonizing over ‘cases’ and focus on those who are hospitalized or at risk of dying," Rubin tweeted.

"Now that Joe Biden is about to have an all time covid case high set one year into his administration his allies are suddenly arguing cases don’t matter and it’s time to get back to normal for most people. Anyone with a functional brain has been arguing this since last summer," Outkick founder Clay Travis responded.

National Review senior writer Michael Brendan Dougherty added, "Here comes the shift!"

FAUCI SAYS TO CANCEL NEA YEAR'S EVE PARTIES, AS MILLIONS STRUGGLE FOR NORMALCY NEARLY TWO YEARS INTO PANDEMIC

Podcaster Comfortably Smug unearthed a Dec. 2020 tweet in which Rubin wrote, "Most stunning, with roughly 200,000 new cases a day and close to 3,000 deaths per day, only 43 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners think covid-19 is a major public health threat."

Many others offered Rubin feedback for her latest controversial tweet:

Last month, the often-mocked Rubin was criticized for defending Democrats and saying their agenda is very popular on the heels of their poor showing on Election Day.

"I realize critics say Dems have gone too far left but that doesn’t compute. The agenda is very popular. They simply haven’t gotten over finish line yet," Rubin wrote the day after Democrats lost the Virginia gubernatorial race with Republican Glenn Youngkin beating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points a year earlier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, Rubin tweeted, "Taliban is asking, not telling: ‘We are asking the Americans, please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,’" shortly after turmoil erupted in Afghanistan.

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick and David Rutz contributed to this report.

Outkick and Fox News share common ownership.