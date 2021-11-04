Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin mocked for claiming Dems' agenda is 'popular' despite VA losses

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin was taken apart on Twitter after defending Democrats and saying their agenda is very popular, despite them having a bad election night on Tuesday.

"I realize critics say Dems have gone too far left but that doesn’t compute. The agenda is very popular. They simply haven’t gotten over finish line yet," Rubin wrote on Wednesday.

Rubin's comments follow the recent electoral losses Democrat suffered across the country. Most notably, Democrats lost the Virginia gubernatorial race with Republican Glenn Youngkin beating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points a year earlier.

Critics were quick to call out Rubin, calling her tweet a tone-deaf statement.

Others noted that Rubin's tweet was retweeted by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who frequently promotes the Washington Post writer.

In September, Klain avoided retweeting Rubin after a Politico article reported on the "symbiotic" relationship between Rubin and the White House. He returned to retweeting Rubin after she defensed the Biden administration's disastrous pull-out of Afghanistan.

In August, Rubin tweeted out "Taliban is asking, not telling: ‘We are asking the Americans, please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,’" shortly after the growing turmoil in Afghanistan.

McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia has been seen by some Democratic lawmakers as a referendum on the Biden administration. However, other Democratic lawmakers blamed the stalled legislation in Congress and for not delivering enough of the progressive agenda.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. referred to the election as a "wake-up call" for the Democrat agenda saying "I just saw it to confirm that we have a divided country … I hope it's a wake-up call for all of us. I'm concerned. I've been talking about our debt, I've been talking about inflation, [and] I've been talking about the [economic] fallout we may have [from the spending bills]."

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. claimed the loss only reflected the failure of a "super-moderated campaign.

"I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign that does not excite speak to or energize a progressive base," she said.

