Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin mocked for claiming Dems' agenda is 'popular' despite VA losses

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted Rubin's tweet.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Media top headlines November 4

In media news today, USA Today snubs Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares from reports on 'candidates of color' who won elections, James Carville says 'stupid wokeness' lost Democrats Virginia, and a PBS correspondent told Biden that the GOP is lying about critical race theory

Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin was taken apart on Twitter after defending Democrats and saying their agenda is very popular, despite them having a bad election night on Tuesday. 

"I realize critics say Dems have gone too far left but that doesn’t compute. The agenda is very popular. They simply haven’t gotten over finish line yet," Rubin wrote on Wednesday. 

Rubin's comments follow the recent electoral losses Democrat suffered across the country. Most notably, Democrats lost the Virginia gubernatorial race with Republican Glenn Youngkin beating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a state that President Biden won by 10 points a year earlier.  

VIRGINIA ELECTION LOSSES SHAKE AL AHARPTON; MSNBC HOST SAYS PROGRESSIVES ‘COULD LOSE IT ALL’ 

Critics were quick to call out Rubin, calling her tweet a tone-deaf statement.

Others noted that Rubin's tweet was retweeted by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who frequently promotes the Washington Post writer. 

Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, listens during a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Biden administration officials say they're starting to see signs of relief for the global semiconductor supply shortage, including commitments from manufacturers to make more automotive-grade chips for car companies. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

In September, Klain avoided retweeting Rubin after a Politico article reported on the "symbiotic" relationship between Rubin and the White House. He returned to retweeting Rubin after she defensed the Biden administration's disastrous pull-out of Afghanistan

In August, Rubin tweeted out "Taliban is asking, not telling: ‘We are asking the Americans, please change your policy and don’t encourage Afghans to leave,’" shortly after the growing turmoil in Afghanistan.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe prepares to speak at an election night party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia has been seen by some Democratic lawmakers as a referendum on the Biden administration. However, other Democratic lawmakers blamed the stalled legislation in Congress and for not delivering enough of the progressive agenda. 

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. referred to the election as a "wake-up call" for the Democrat agenda saying "I just saw it to confirm that we have a divided country … I hope it's a wake-up call for all of us. I'm concerned. I've been talking about our debt, I've been talking about inflation, [and] I've been talking about the [economic] fallout we may have [from the spending bills]."

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. claimed the loss only reflected the failure of a "super-moderated campaign.

"I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign that does not excite speak to or energize a progressive base," she said.

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.