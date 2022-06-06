California will keep losing thousands like me until voters decide to end 'one party state': Dave Rubin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California will continue to lose hundreds of thousands of residents to friendlier locales in Florida, Tennessee and Texas if the dueling crime and taxation crises are not reversed at the ballot box, conservative commentator Dave Rubin told Fox News Monday.

Rubin, author of "Don't Burn This Country", told Fox News he recently joined the Los Angeles exodus, saying the latest behavior of far-left district attorney George Gascon is the "perfect example of why."

Gascon recently sentenced a juvenile driver convicted of plowing a car into a mother and her toddler to five months in a diversionary "camp" program instead of hard time. The mother later said she was told the convict will have his record expunged when he turns 18.

"This is exactly what's been going on in L.A. for a couple of years now," Rubin said of California's penchant for tolerating far-left governance and criminal justice policies. "And let's not forget that George Gascon's previous job before being district attorney of Los Angeles, he was district attorney, I think, for seven years in San Francisco."

LOS ANGELES DA GASCON'S OFFICE LANDS 5-MO PROBATION CAMP SENTENCE FOR TEEN WHO MOWED DOWN MOM, INFANT

Rubin said that in the time since Gascon left the Bay Area, the "dystopian nightmare" there has only gotten worse under left-wing District Attorney Chesa Boudin, son of the late Weather Underground member Kathy Boudin.

"What happens in the world of progressive politics, especially in California, is you export that from San Francisco and now it's down in Los Angeles," he said.

"And unfortunately until the people of Los Angeles and California more broadly decide to start voting for some other people -- until California decides that it can no longer be a one-party state, then this is going to keep happening."

STUDENT DEBT FORGIVENESS A ‘TRANSFER OF WEALTH FROM THE POOR’ TO THE ELITES: PAYNE

"There is going to be more crime. There are going to be lighter sentences and more chaos on the streets… I now live in the free state of Florida, and this is a perfect example of why."

Rubin said there are still some common-sense officials in California's liberal enclaves, praising Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva for pushing back on Gascon at times.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Gascon's office reportedly claimed the sheriff's department was on board with the light sentencing of the juvenile driver, Villeneuva forcefully pushed back.

"We were never consulted as we were not the investigating agency," the LACSO said, resulting in Gascon's office correcting its original statement.