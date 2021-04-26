Actress Rose McGowan shakes Democrats for being in ‘deep cult’: Your personal freedom is ‘being controlled’

Democrats are completely unaware that their platform is really supporting cultist thinking, actress and activist Rose McGowan expressed to "Fox News Primetime" in her first Fox News appearance.

"I am not here to make people feel bad about their political choices," she told host Tammy Bruce. "But I am here to say that you might be in a cult too if you don’t know the signs. And I do believe Democrats, most especially, are in a deep cult that they really don’t know about and aren’t really aware of."

McGowan shared the story of how she herself grew up in a cult called "Children of God" which gave her the awareness to recognize similar patterns in her surroundings. She stressed it’s important for Americans to wake up and notice the "propaganda machine" of extreme politics.

FOX NEWS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS OPPOSE REDUCING POLICE FUNDING

The "Charmed" star added that she respects the strong stance Republicans take on backing their unwavering views, whereas Democrats seem to embody more of a misguided system.

"I find the Democrats are really, pretty much almost against all the same things," she said. "They’re against changing the world for the better and they’re for keeping a system in place that is for so few people and benefits so few but they masquerade as the helpers."

Since detaching herself from the grasp of political labels, McGowan said she’s had time to heal and recognize the kind of twisted rhetoric she supported as a Democrat.

"My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now and so much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is," she said. "And how much it does to women and the people it says it’s going to help. Then why haven’t they achieved anything?"

McGowan shared a message with all Americans that "personal freedom comes at the price of you realizing how you’re being controlled" and suggested viewers make a list of everything they independently believe in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What part of it is organic to you and what part has been implanted either by Hollywood, or the media, or your leaders?" she said. "What part of it is truly yours? What’s organic to you? And see what’s the polyester and pull it out of your fabric. We have to examine what we believe and why."

"Look at your own belief systems and get free."