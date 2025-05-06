Rogan mocks Canada for reelecting Liberal Party, says 'dumba--' Conservative candidate refused to come on show

Podcaster Joe Rogan on Tuesday marveled at how Canada reelected yet another liberal government after years of controversies.

Canada's Liberal Party won the country's federal election for the fourth consecutive time on April 28. At one point, Pierre Poilievre appeared poised to become the next prime minister and lead his Conservatives to a majority government after Justin Trudeau announced his plans to step down. But in a turnaround sparked in part by President Donald Trump's threats of annexation and his tariffs on America's close ally and northern neighbor, Liberal Mark Carney won.

Rogan’s guest, hunting podcaster Cameron Hanes, brought up Canada’s infamous 2022 crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protest under Trudeau, when hundreds of truckers and sometimes thousands of protesters clogged the streets of downtown Ottawa by Parliament to protest vaccine mandates, coronavirus passports and other government restrictions.

"People who donated to them got their bank accounts frozen," Rogan marveled as he recalled the "insane" incident. "And then that same party just won again. Good job, Canada!"

The host then claimed that Poilievre rejected his invitation to be a guest on the podcast.

"I offered to have that Pierre guy come on the podcast. He didn't do it. Wouldn’t do it. Thought it was too problematic. Or whatever," Rogan claimed, adding that a source told him "his advisers were telling him not to do it."

"Like, hey, dumba--," Rogan added with a grin.

Trump’s lengthy appearance on Rogan’s podcast was seen as a critical moment in the election, while then-Vice President Kamala Harris' potential interview falling through came to be seen as a strategic blunder.

Some observers have dubbed the 2024 presidential election the "podcast election" because of how critical the role of podcasts were in lieu of legacy media.

Hanes scoffed at people being concerned about coming on Rogan’s podcast, arguing he does friendly interviews, "You’ve never been the ‘gotcha’ guy."

"I would just ask him questions like, ‘What’s wrong with Canada,’" Rogan said. "‘How did this happen?’ and ‘Why did it go this way? What can be done to reverse some of these things that have been put into place?’ Like, ‘How did you feel about this? What would you have done differently?’ Real simple stuff. I don’t know anything about Canada’s politics."

"It would have been fun," Rogan said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Poilievre's team and did not receive an immediate reply.

Fox News’ Landon Mion, Christopher Guly, and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.