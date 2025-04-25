Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he wasn't 'trolling' about acquiring Greenland, Canada as 51st state

'Actually, no, I'm not,' Trump said when asked if he was trolling Canada

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published | Updated
New Canadian PM says Canada ‘will never ever’ be part of the US Video

New Canadian PM says Canada ‘will never ever’ be part of the US

Newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has defiantly rejected any notion that Canada will become America’s 51st state blasting the idea as "crazy." (Credit: AP)

President Donald Trump isn’t "trolling" when it comes to efforts to acquire Greenland and make Canada the 51st state. 

Trump has discussed acquiring Greenland, Canada and Panama for months — and regularly has referred to Canada as the 51st U.S. state. Despite skepticism from some, Trump said in an interview with TIME magazine published Friday that he’s serious about these proposals. 

When asked by TIME’s Eric Cortellessa whether Trump was "trolling a bit" suggesting Canada join the U.S., Trump replied, "Actually, no, I’m not."

VANCE SOLIDIFIES DOMINANCE DRIVING EUROPEAN FOREIGN POLICY AHEAD OF GREENLAND TRIP 

Split image of Greenland, Trump

Trump has regularly voiced interest in acquiring Greenland for national security purposes.  (iStock / Getty Images)

Cortellessa then asked if Trump intended to "grow the American empire," prompting Trump to double down on the significance of acquiring these key pieces of territory. 

"Well, it depends as an empire, it wasn't, these are not things that we had before, so I'd view it a little bit differently if we had the right opportunity," Trump said. "Yeah, I think Greenland would be very well off if they I think it's important for us for national security and even international security."

Trump also claimed the U.S. is "losing" money supporting Canada, and the only solution on the table is for it to become a state. 

"We’re taking care of their military," Trump said. "We're taking care of every aspect of their lives, and we don't need them to make cars for us. In fact, we don't want them to make cars for us. We want to make our own cars. We don't need their lumber. We don't need their energy. We don't need anything from Canada. And I say the only way this thing really works is for Canada to become a state."

TRUMP REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ODDS OF ACQUIRING GREENLAND: ‘I THINK IT'LL HAPPEN’ 

President Trump and New Canadian PM Mark Carney

Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, has shut down the idea of Canada becoming a U.S. state.  (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg, left, Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP, right. )

The TIME piece was published a day after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters that Trump routinely discusses Canada becoming a state, claiming that Trump brings it up "all the time." Carney has previously shut down any notions that Canada will become a U.S. state. 

Meanwhile, Trump has emphasized that Greenland is key for national security purposes. While the Danish territory has said it is seeking independence from Copenhagen and isn't inclined to join the U.S., Trump has voiced a strong desire to secure Greenland amid increase Russian and Chinese presence in the Arctic.

"If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we're not going to be able to do that," Trump told reporters in March. "We're not relying on Denmark or anybody to take care of that situation. And we're not talking about peace for the United States, we're talking about world peace, we're talking about international security."

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

