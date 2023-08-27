Rock legend Alice Cooper loses cosmetics deal after blasting transgenderism as a 'fad'

Vampyre Cosmetics has decided to cut ties with shock rock legend Alice Cooper after his comments blasting transgenderism as a "fad" went public in an interview published by Stereogum journalist Rachel Brodsky last week.

"In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​ longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded," the company wrote in a statement posted to social media on Friday.

All cosmetics associated with the partnership were also scrubbed from Vampyre's website.

Presale for the line began on August 14, according to the site, and the unique line focused on music-inspired items tailored to Cooper's style with "guitar- and amp-shaped makeup palettes and microphone-styled lipsticks" along with a new release of his Whiplash mascara.

The Vampyre brand describes itself as "proudly women owned, disabled owned and LGBT+ owned" and offers cruelty-free and talc-free products to customers at multiple stores nationwide.

The brand, on its website, also states, "We believe gender is a construct and has no place in our business. We refuse to gender our products because they are for everyone."

After Cooper's line was dropped, several X users noted that Vampyre's account disappeared from the platform.

"The intolerant and bigoted company, @VampyreCosmetics, apparently nixed their account after saying experimental, medically unnecessary surgeries on young kids constitutes ‘health care,’" Dana Loesch wrote.

Oli London, a detransitioner and the author of "Gender Madness," wrote, "Makeup brand Vampyre Cosmetics deletes their Twitter account after backlash for canceling their brand collaboration with rock legend Alice Cooper.

"The decision to drop their brand collat came after the singer described the modern trans movement as a ‘fad.’"

Cooper, notorious for his dramatic makeup and shocking performances, pushed back against woke ideology in multiple forms during the Stereogum interview, sounding the alarm over gender-affirming care for minors, allowing biological males to use women's restrooms and even "woke" ideology in general.

"I’m understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I’m afraid that it’s also a fad, and I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," Cooper said.

"I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’"

The shock rocker also said he's concerned that teenagers could be negatively impacted by the push and continued with further concerns that biological men could misuse the opportunity to use restrooms corresponding with their gender identity by assaulting women in such spaces.

The rocker now joins the category of other music legends, including guitarist Carlos Santana, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and KISS's Paul Stanley, who previously came under fire for remarks about transgenderism for various reasons.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vampyre Cosmetics for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

