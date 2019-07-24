Louie Gohmert: Mueller tried to eat up lawmakers' time; deputy Weissmann the 'driving force' behind probe

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked lawmakers for pagination clarification to stall during his two hearings, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas.

Additionally, one of Mueller's deputies, prosecutor Andrew Weissmann appeared to be the main force behind the Russia investigation, Gohmert claimed Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I was telling our guys early on, right after he started, that no question -- his staff has been telling him if you mention the report, he's going to ask which volume, which page -- he's going to take up as much of your five minutes as he can -- taking his time, 'gee, what was that'."

"I thought some of it was an act, some of it was, you know, he's just an older gentleman."

However, Gohmert added he believed Mueller's manner during the hearing does not excuse what he claimed to be the damage the special counsel investigation had on the country.

"That does not excuse him putting this country through hell as a special prosecutor dragging this thing out," the House Judiciary Committee member said.

"He would probably have continued if we hadn't had a strong attorney general come in and see he had nothing after two years.

"If Weissmann was left to his own purposes he would've gone on and on."

Elaborating on his view of the deputy prosecutor, Gohmert claimed the proceedings showed the power he claimed Weissmann had while working under Mueller.

"It's also clear from the hearing today that Weissmann was the driving force behind all this," he claimed.