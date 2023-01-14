Rob Schneider: We have to stop the encroachment of authoritarianism in America

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider dished about concerns in today's America and the political divide that is pinning Americans against each another.

Schneider explained to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation" why he's not afraid to speak up on controversial issues and what makes him most worried for his children's future.

"When you have little kids and you start thinking about, ‘Well, I got a good nest egg for them to take care of them financially,’ but then, like, what does that matter if the country that they live in where you have a guy, a president wins at midnight, 3 in the morning and loses?" he asked. "At a certain point you have to think, what are you really leaving behind?"

"If enough people will just say, ‘Enough of this,’ and it's not just the Democrats, it's the Republicans, too, because they don't want to give up that power either," Schneider continued.

The actor said in order to make it fair, he proposed that we need to make a case for a return to the normal hatred that we have in our government with all the branches competitive.

"It's not going to be a perfect system. This is a constitutional republic that we have — it's not fair. It's not going to be fair for everybody, but it is a better system," Schneider said. "And all you have to do is look around to see what's happening in Europe and China, and you go, like, 'You know what? It's still really darn good here.'"

Schneider warned that the encroachment of authoritarianism happening in America needs to be stopped.

Rob Schneider returns to stand-up comedy and goes on tour beginning later in January, making stops across the country through May.