Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rob Schneider: We have to stop the encroachment of authoritarianism in America

The 'SNL' veteran shares why he chooses his country over his career

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
close
Rob Schneider addresses boldness to talk politics: 'You have to think, what are you really leaving behind?' Video

Rob Schneider addresses boldness to talk politics: 'You have to think, what are you really leaving behind?'

'SNL' alum Rob Schneider talks politics with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and the concerns he has in America on Saturday's 'One Nation.'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider dished about concerns in today's America and the political divide that is pinning Americans against each another.

Schneider explained to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation" why he's not afraid to speak up on controversial issues and what makes him most worried for his children's future. 

"When you have little kids and you start thinking about, ‘Well, I got a good nest egg for them to take care of them financially,’ but then, like, what does that matter if the country that they live in where you have a guy, a president wins at midnight, 3 in the morning and loses?" he asked. "At a certain point you have to think, what are you really leaving behind?"

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider recently expressed his intention to ‘part’ with California due to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider recently expressed his intention to ‘part’ with California due to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"If enough people will just say, ‘Enough of this,’ and it's not just the Democrats, it's the Republicans, too, because they don't want to give up that power either," Schneider continued. 

ROB SCHNEIDER SAYS TULSI GABBARD IS RIGHT TO LEAVE BEHIND DEMOCRATS' WOKE ‘MOB OF IDEALOGUES’

The actor said in order to make it fair, he proposed that we need to make a case for a return to the normal hatred that we have in our government with all the branches competitive.

Rob Schneider performs at the Boot Campaign's Comedy Boot Jam at The Improv on October 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic)

Rob Schneider performs at the Boot Campaign's Comedy Boot Jam at The Improv on October 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic) (Photo by FilmMagic.com/FilmMagic)

"It's not going to be a perfect system. This is a constitutional republic that we have — it's not fair. It's not going to be fair for everybody, but it is a better system," Schneider said. "And all you have to do is look around to see what's happening in Europe and China, and you go, like, 'You know what? It's still really darn good here.'" 

Schneider warned that the encroachment of authoritarianism happening in America needs to be stopped. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rob Schneider returns to stand-up comedy and goes on tour beginning later in January, making stops across the country through May. 

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2020.

He covers media, politics, breaking news and current events. 

Joshua has done on-the-ground coverage as well, including photographing and documenting the annual CPAC conference and the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in Washington D.C.

Joshua is a New Jersey native and graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com.