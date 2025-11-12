Rob Riggle expresses 'deep patriotism,' love for the country while discussing time in Marine Corps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle spoke to "The View" on Wednesday about his deep sense of patriotism and love for America while discussing his time in the United States Marine Corps.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Riggle what led him to enlist in the Marines.

"I have a deep sense of patriotism, and I think very highly of this country. I love this country. I know we are not perfect. I defy anybody to find me a country that is — you won’t. But I think what we’re doing here is right, we’ve just got to keep improving. So I really believe in this country," he told the co-hosts. "And then, two, like the ad said, I thought it was a great place to start, you know?"

Riggle said he had a flight contract with the Marine Corps, as co-host Ana Navarro said he did a complete 180 and ended up pursuing comedy. She asked Riggle to explain why he felt more afraid of comedy than military service.

"I have done many adventurous things in the Marine Corps, you know, even flying planes, doing barrel rolls and split-s'," he began. "It wasn’t until the first time that I stepped on stage at The Comic Strip Live on the Upper East Side to do my first five minutes that I really had been vulnerable and completely terrified. It was a different kind of terror. That kind of terror is a very emotional terror."

He said his first time doing comedy on stage was "like a car accident."

The comedian spoke to Fox News' Eric Shawn for a new Fox Nation series, "Courage & Commitment: USMC 250."

"You have to earn the title [of] Marine," Riggle told Shawn. "You don't sign with a recruiter and show up to boot camp, and you're a Marine. No, you have to finish boot camp."

Riggle described developing a "thick skin" as a part of that transformation.

"You get humbled very quickly," he explained, referencing the challenges a raw recruit faces from the beginning.

During the series, Shawn takes viewers back to the branch’s 1775 founding in Philadelphia, tracing its evolution from an amphibious fighting force to the one recognized today.

Episode one offers a firsthand look into the transformation from recruit to Marine as well as the history behind the Marine Corps, while episode two delves into some of the toughest fights in history — from the Pacific islands of World War II to the deserts of the Gulf War — that helped shape the Marines into the elite fighting force we know today.

In episode three, viewers hear from the Global War on Terror veterans, follow current Marine exercises and see highlights of the Corps’ 250th birthday.

