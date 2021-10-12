Rep. Ro Khanna: The US is still far more innovative than the Chinese

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., went on "Special Report" to discuss a bipartisan bill to combat cybersecurity threats with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tuesday.

REP. RO KHANNA: I represent Silicon Valley ... American technology still leads – the Chinese can't compete – but we shouldn't be complacent. Look, we have a huge advantage when it comes to our Air Force, our Navy, our military. China is desperate. They're saying, "Where is our weakness?" They're trying with artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, and that's why we need to be one step ahead and mobilize, and that's what Rep. Mace and my bill it will ensure. But we are still much more innovative than the Chinese.