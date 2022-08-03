RNC's Paris Dennard: Liberal media 'threatened' by Black, minority Republicans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As more Black, Hispanic, and female Republicans run for public office, mainstream media outlets have at times shown more hostile behavior towards the candidates.

As recently as Saturday, MSNBC aired a segment which featured The Nation’s Elie Mystal referring to Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker as "what Republicans want from their Negroes."

"They continue to give [Mystal] this platform to say some of the most - quite vile, just disrespectful things on a human level towards Herschel Walker and it’s very personal. It feels very personal in the attacks that he lobbies against him," Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard told Fox News Digital.

The pattern continued further back to the election of Winsome Sears as the Virginia Lt. Governor was described as a "Black mouth" for White Supremacy by another guest on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut." An article in FiveThirtyEight suggested Sears helped provide cover for racist White Republican voters.

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder was similarly called the "Black face of white supremacy" in a widely panned column in the Los Angeles Times.

The attitude was further on display for Black Republicans Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and it doesn't show signs of slowing.

"Democrats have one playbook and it’s play the race card," Dennard remarked.

Dennard called these attacks "salacious" and "cheap," and said they come from Democrats losing support among Black and Hispanic voters.

"I think at the end of the day you have the Democrat Party and the mainstream media in lockstep. They’re threatened by the tremendous gains that the Republican National Committee is making," Dennard said.

He added, "And they don’t understand why, despite their best efforts to thwart them or to shame people or to embarrass people or to besmirch people’s character and have these minorities that are conservative or registered Republican, that they still are losing ground with minorities supporting Democrats and Democrat candidates like Joe Biden. So I think the threat to them is significant, that’s why they keep up this attack even though it doesn’t seem to be landing."

Dennard criticized efforts to demean and denigrate Black Republicans, such as President Biden’s infamous "you ain’t Black" comments directed toward African Americans who were undecided between him and former President Trump. These comments, he added, were forms of "voter suppression" for attempting to quash independent thought.

"When the Democrats and the mainstream media create this narrative that if you are a Black Republican then you don’t have a connection to your community, a connection to your family, you don’t care about the plight and the conditions of Black Americans, it is an attempt to dissuade the Black community to come out to support Republicans and Republican candidates and not to share their opinions," he said.

He further hoped that candidates like Tim Scott and Herschel Walker can inspire other Black Americans to explore the Republican Party as an option by freely discussing conservative politics with others.

"It’s because we know it to be true: that politics is local. A lot of people are influenced by the word of mouth because you establish trust. And so, if you have your pastor, you know, talking about conservative politics, then you have your mother or your brother or your barber at your barbershop, people that you respect in your community talking about Republicans in a positive way, that means something to people. Because they know that they’re listening to people they know and they trust," Dennard said.

According to Dennard, over 160 Black Republicans have filed for public office in the 2022 election season despite media backlash.

"Despite all that you still have Republicans, young Republicans, Black Republicans standing up and saying I’m not going to be shamed, I’m not going to be canceled, not going to have my voice silenced. I’m going to be a Republican," he said, encouraging others to "not give up."