RNC spokesman slams 'fraudulent' BLM for failing to help Black communities: 'Need to be held accountable'

Republican National Committee spokesman Paris Dennard slammed Black Lives Matter for failing to "do anything" to be present within the Black community as Black homicides continue to climb. Dennard accused the organization of "fraudulent" money-handling, and demanded the group be held accountable on "Fox & Friends First."

COMPANIES THAT LOUDLY SUPPORTED BLM FALL SILENT WHEN CONFRONTED WITH SKYROCKETING BLACK MURDERS

PARIS DENNARD: When it comes to the Black Lives Matter organization and the foundation, they have been shown to be conducting themselves in a lot of activities that are problematic. They are not being held accountable. They spent millions of dollars on mansions. You had the mother of Tamir Rice tell them to stop pandering to the Black community and then failing to show up to actually do something to help the community. You had the father of Michael Brown sue them for $20 million for not supporting the community, and you have people like Reverend Corey Brooks, the rooftop pastor, still sitting on his rooftop trying to build something in Chicago. Black Lives Matter could have written a check for him years ago, but they haven't because they are not doing anything to actually be present in the community, [or] be present to actually help community organizations. They have proven themselves to be fraudulent in their handling of money, and they need to be held accountable, as well as these corporate donors who gave to them, need to be held accountable as well.

