Rising gas prices 'starts from the top: the president,' Miami father says in MSNBC interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Miami father blamed the Biden administration for record gas prices while appearing on MSNBC’s "Katy Tur Reports" on Monday.

MSNBC reporter Sam Brock spoke with William, a father of five, while appearing live in Florida to discuss the impact of rising gas prices. William admitted that refilling his tank can cost up to seventy dollars, having the biggest impact on his household budget.

"Gas, it used to be very cheap. Now, it’s not," William said.

He also explained his need for gasoline noting, "The commute to work is a long distance. I’m talking 20 miles a day, probably more."

BIDEN DOUBLING DOWN IN WRONG DIRECTION ON LOWERING GAS PRICES: JACKIE DEANGELIS

Brock asked whether there was "a sense there’s someone to blame" in response to rising gas prices.

"What do you think Americans are thinking right now as they see these prices climb and climb? Do you feel like there’s a sense there’s someone to blame out there? If you had to blame anyone, could you?" Brock asked.

"I don’t like to get political, but I would say, you know, it starts from the top, the president." William responded.

Tur later asked whether rising gas prices would influence his vote in the 2022 midterms.

"On what he just said, blaming at the top, I wonder is this going to influence, is he planning on voting in the midterms and will it influence his vote, number one, and number two, is he considering trading in that car and getting a green car, an electric car, hybrid car?" Tur asked.

BIDEN INVOKES DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT TO EXPAND CLEAN ENERGY PRODUCTION

Speaking to Brock, William admitted that gas prices will affect his upcoming vote.

"Definitely. I just know that one administration had cheaper gas and this administration has more expensive gas," William answered.

However, William also said that he and his wife are considering purchasing an electric vehicle depending on the price and availability.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The average gas price reached approximately $4.86 per gallon Monday. Overall, gas prices have doubled since Biden took office in 2021.