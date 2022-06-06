Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Rising gas prices 'starts from the top: the president,' Miami father says in MSNBC interview

President Biden announced he will invoke the Defense Protection Act in response to rising gas prices

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
South Miami father blames President Biden for rising gas prices Video

A South Miami father blamed President Biden for record level gas prices during an interview on MSNBC's "Katy Tur Reports"

A Miami father blamed the Biden administration for record gas prices while appearing on MSNBC’s "Katy Tur Reports" on Monday.

MSNBC reporter Sam Brock spoke with William, a father of five, while appearing live in Florida to discuss the impact of rising gas prices. William admitted that refilling his tank can cost up to seventy dollars, having the biggest impact on his household budget.

"Gas, it used to be very cheap. Now, it’s not," William said.

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Gas prices over $6.00 per gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station on May 20, 2022 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

He also explained his need for gasoline noting, "The commute to work is a long distance. I’m talking 20 miles a day, probably more."

BIDEN DOUBLING DOWN IN WRONG DIRECTION ON LOWERING GAS PRICES: JACKIE DEANGELIS 

Brock asked whether there was "a sense there’s someone to blame" in response to rising gas prices.

"What do you think Americans are thinking right now as they see these prices climb and climb? Do you feel like there’s a sense there’s someone to blame out there? If you had to blame anyone, could you?" Brock asked.

"I don’t like to get political, but I would say, you know, it starts from the top, the president." William responded.

The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA.

The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA. (Fox News)

Tur later asked whether rising gas prices would influence his vote in the 2022 midterms.

"On what he just said, blaming at the top, I wonder is this going to influence, is he planning on voting in the midterms and will it influence his vote, number one, and number two, is he considering trading in that car and getting a green car, an electric car, hybrid car?" Tur asked.

BIDEN INVOKES DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT TO EXPAND CLEAN ENERGY PRODUCTION

Speaking to Brock, William admitted that gas prices will affect his upcoming vote.

"Definitely. I just know that one administration had cheaper gas and this administration has more expensive gas," William answered. 

Gas prices remain high REUTERS/Mike Blake

However, William also said that he and his wife are considering purchasing an electric vehicle depending on the price and availability. 

The average gas price reached approximately $4.86 per gallon Monday. Overall, gas prices have doubled since Biden took office in 2021.

