Frequent CNN guest Rick Wilson mocks Melania Trump to '#BeInfected' with coronavirus

Former GOP strategist-turned-NeverTrump commentator Rick Wilson took a nasty shot at First Lady Melania Trump, jokingly suggesting that she should "#BeInfected" with the coronavirus.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the first lady, along with several members of the coronavirus task force will be appearing in a series of public service announcements to address the important ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk" of being exposed to the virus.

In reaction to a report, however, Wilson had some fun at Trump's expense, mocking her #BeBest initiative meant to combat cyberbullying.

"#BeInfected," the frequent CNN and MSNBC guest told the first lady.

That tweet sparked plenty of backlash on social media.

"Some really shameful stuff here, @TheRickWilson," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy told the pundit.

"This is garbage, and you are a grown ass adult who should know better," The Daily Wire's Jessica Fletcher said.

"@TheRickWilson you're a disgusting creep," former CNN contributor Steve Cortes reacted.

"What is wrong with you?" GOP spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington asked.

"This is the most insidious & hateful rhetoric of anyone who exists in political punditry. Rick Wilson is wishing Coronavirus on Melania Trump. It doesn’t matter if the wish is aimed at a First Lady, or a doctor, a teacher, a policewoman. It is despicable. He deserves no platform," The Hill's Joe Concha said.

Wilson remained unapologetic, responding to someone who asked what he meant, "Insofar as #BeBest has been a travesty from the jump, you mean? Insofar as her online bullying efforts are placed in absurd contrast by her husband's daily actions? That's how I meant it."

The former strategist, an outspoken critic of President Trump, recently went viral during a CNN appearance with Don Lemon where they mocked Trump supporters as illiterate "credulous rubes."