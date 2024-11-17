Trump inner circle shares McDonald’s meal as Donald Jr. jokes 'Make America Healthy Again starts tomorrow’

President-elect Trump and members of his inner circle shared a McDonald’s meal aboard Trump’s private plane, with Donald Trump Jr. posting a photo Sunday morning and joking that the Trump campaign’s mission to make Americans healthier will have to wait a day.

Trump and his entourage included Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Donald Trump Jr. and, perhaps most surprisingly, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services secretary. Kennedy, an outspoken critic of processed foods, was pictured with McDonald’s food and a Coca-Cola.

Trump Jr. captioned the photo, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."

The group had traveled to New York City on Saturday to attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, the site of Trump’s historic campaign rally last month.

Kennedy has not been shy about sharing his opinions about the president-elect’s diet.

"The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad," Kennedy told podcaster Joe Polish on Monday.

"Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is, like, just poison," he said of the food aboard Trump’s private plane. "You have a choice between – you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible."

Kennedy also vowed earlier this month to clear out "entire departments" within the Food and Drug Administration for "not doing their job."

Kennedy endorsed Trump after suspending his own presidential campaign, becoming one of Trump's most prominent surrogates and incorporating the "MAHA" (Make America Healthy Again) movement into his closing argument to voters.

Kennedy has already begun asking ordinary Americans to make suggestions about what policies and people should be put in place as HHS secretary, launching a website called "Policies for the People" that allows people to nominate, suggest and vote for the leaders and policies they want to see coming from the Trump White House.

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.