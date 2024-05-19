RFK fights for presidential debate seat shows the ‘two-party system, it is not working'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to fight tooth and nail for a spot at a presidential debate, claiming that his political opponents, President Biden and former President Trump, don’t want to debate him on stage or "talk about the issues" that are of concern to the American public.

Shock rippled throughout the nation when RFK Jr. announced his presidential campaign last year, initially polling at a considerable 19% against Biden, a reality that prompted discussion among ‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts about the efficiency of American political parties as he spoke out about the upcoming presidential debate.

"Ranked choice voting…it forces candidates to instead of just othering people that they're opposed to, reaching out to them," Fox News’ Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery said. "A two-party system, it is not working."

"I think it would help both parties if we had not just a third, but maybe a fourth and a fifth. I'm serious about that," Fox News contributor Tom Shillue said. "When you look at European elections and European parties, imagine if you had that style here. If you had the moderate Democrats, you had the socialist Democrats, you had MAGA Republicans, then you got the neocons and maybe Libertarians."

"Right now, [Democrats] have to address all of these Palestinian activists . If they were a smaller, more stronger party, they wouldn't be getting sidetracked by these protests because they [would] just say, ‘okay, protesters, you know, go somewhere else, I don't care.’ They would go for their voters, they would go for their base. That's the game that Trump is playing. He's playing to his base and he's playing to middle America," Shillue continued.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," RFK went on to say that he predicts he will qualify for the 270 electoral votes' threshold to get onto the 2024 presidential election ballot.

"These candidates say that they want to end the polarization, but they have no way to do that, they're actually feeding into it," RFK said. "I don't think it's good for democracy if we don't have presidential debates. And I think the candidates ought to debate."

"I think that if we had multiple parties in this, if we had a third party candidate, and he ran well, and he attracted people and people came the, you know, first time voters to vote for Kennedy, I think that'd be great. I think it's high time we have many parties in this country," Shillhue said.

Fox News’ national correspondent, Griff Jenkins , mentioned that people "discounted" RFK Jr. early on.

"He stayed in there, and he has a very specific sort of platform. Trump paints him as a radical because of his climate change positions and stuff. A lot of libertarians [are] attracted to him because he ain't going to get that COVID shot, and that won some people over from various corners that might not be attracted to a candidate like that," Jenkins said.

"As a voter…I'd like to see him in the debates. And he's making a pretty valid point, saying, I looked at CNN's qualifications polling threshold. I'm going to be on the ballot," he added.