RFK fights for presidential debate seat shows the ‘two-party system, it is not working'

'I think it would help both parties if we had not just a third, but maybe a fourth and a fifth'

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
RFK Jr. claims Trump and Biden don't want him on stage: 'I'd like to see him in the debates' Video

RFK Jr. claims Trump and Biden don't want him on stage: 'I'd like to see him in the debates'

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss the latest on RFK Jr.'s claims that his political opponents don't want to debate him on stage.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to fight tooth and nail for a spot at a  presidential debate, claiming that his political opponents, President Biden and former President Trump, don’t want to debate him on stage or "talk about the issues" that are of concern to the American public. 

Shock rippled throughout the nation when RFK Jr. announced his presidential campaign last year, initially polling at a considerable 19% against Biden, a reality that prompted discussion among ‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts about the efficiency of American political parties as he spoke out about the upcoming presidential debate.  

"Ranked choice voting…it forces candidates to instead of just othering people that they're opposed to, reaching out to them," Fox News’ Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery said.  "A two-party system, it is not working."

RFK JR. INSISTS HE MEETS CNN'S CRITERIA TO JOIN TRUMP, BIDEN ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE STAGE: 'I QUALIFY'

biden and rfk jr

President Biden (left) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (right). ((Fox News/Getty Images))

"I think it would help both parties if we had not just a third, but maybe a fourth and a fifth. I'm serious about that," Fox News contributor Tom Shillue said. "When you look at European elections and European parties, imagine if you had that style here. If you had the moderate Democrats, you had the socialist Democrats, you had MAGA Republicans, then you got the neocons and maybe Libertarians."

"Right now, [Democrats] have to address all of these Palestinian activists. If they were a smaller, more stronger party, they wouldn't be getting sidetracked by these protests because they [would] just say, ‘okay, protesters, you know, go somewhere else, I don't care.’ They would go for their voters, they would go for their base. That's the game that Trump is playing. He's playing to his base and he's playing to middle America," Shillue continued. 

CHUCK TODD SAYS RFK JR'S VOCAL AILMENT WOULD MAKE BIDEN LOOK GOOD BY COMPARISON ON DEBATE STAGE

RFK Jr and Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Donald Trump are running for president. (Getty Images)

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," RFK went on to say that he predicts he will qualify for the 270 electoral votes' threshold to get onto the 2024 presidential election ballot.

"These candidates say that they want to end the polarization, but they have no way to do that, they're actually feeding into it," RFK said. "I don't think it's good for democracy if we don't have presidential debates. And I think the candidates ought to debate."

"I think that if we had multiple parties in this, if we had a third party candidate, and he ran well, and he attracted people and people came the, you know, first time voters to vote for Kennedy, I think that'd be great. I think it's high time we have many parties in this country," Shillhue said. 

TRUMP DEMANDS BIDEN 'DRUG TEST,' RIPS 'RADICAL' RFK JR. IN BID TO 'REBELLIOUS BUNCH' AT NRA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talks polarization of America with Dave Rubin

RFK Jr. said both Presidents Trump and Biden contribute to the polarization of America.

Fox News’ national correspondent, Griff Jenkins, mentioned that people "discounted" RFK Jr. early on.

"He stayed in there, and he has a very specific sort of platform. Trump paints him as a radical because of his climate change positions and stuff. A lot of libertarians [are] attracted to him because he ain't going to get that COVID shot, and that won some people over from various corners that might not be attracted to a candidate like that," Jenkins said.

"As a voter…I'd like to see him in the debates. And he's making a pretty valid point, saying, I looked at CNN's qualifications polling threshold. I'm going to be on the ballot," he added. 

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.