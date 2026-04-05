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Retired F-16 pilot says rescued U.S. airman's survival in Iran highlights intense evasion training

President Donald Trump touted the recovery mission as an 'Easter miracle' after a multi-day search inside enemy territory

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
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US rescues missing airman from downed F-15E in Iran after daring mission Video

US rescues missing airman from downed F-15E in Iran after daring mission

A missing F-15E crew member was rescued from Iran in a daring mission after 48 hours behind enemy lines. The CIA reportedly used a deception campaign involving a maritime package to distract Iranian forces. The airman, a highly respected Colonel, survived a surface-to-air missile hit, hiked to an elevated mountain crevice, and activated an emergency beacon for rescue. President Trump personally ordered the high-risk operation.

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Downed over enemy territory and forced to evade capture, a U.S. airman’s survival highlights the high-stakes training that prepares pilots for the worst, a former Air Force fighter pilot said Sunday.

"As a F-16 fighter pilot, I'll tell you that the last thing we do before we step to go fly a combat sortie is we brief up the CSAR mission and understanding what will happen if we have to get out of that aircraft," Lt. Col. Dan Rooney told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"And we have a motto, 'Stay ready so you don't have to get ready,'" he said.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney speaking onstage at ACM concert Salute To The Military in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 31: Lt Col Dan Rooney, USAF speaks onstage at the ACM concert 'Salute To The Military' presented by NRA Country held at the ACM EXPO Country Thunder Outdoor Stage at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on March 31, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jerod Harris/ACMA2012/Getty Images for ACM)

U.S. forces rescued a missing U.S. weapons system officer from a downed F-15E in Iran following a multi-day search inside enemy territory as Iranian forces simultaneously searched the area.

The pilot, who also ejected from the jet in Khuzestan Province, was rescued Friday morning.

President Donald Trump touted the recovery mission as an "Easter miracle."

Rooney said pilots undergo extensive survival and evasion training to prepare for worst-case scenarios, including being shot down behind enemy lines.

TRUMP CALLS RESCUE OF DOWNED AIR FORCE PILOT AN 'EASTER MIRACLE'

President Donald Trump addresses the nation

President Donald Trump addresses the nation at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 1, 2026. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP BRIEFED ON DOWNED F-15 FIGHTER JET IN IRAN

"We are very prepared to escape and evade and set ourselves up in a position to get rescued," he said.

In such situations, Rooney explained, downed airmen are trained to move quickly after ejection, avoid populated areas and remain as concealed as possible while awaiting recovery forces.

They are also trained to reach areas where rescue could be more easily achieved.

"Be small, be stealth, get high, so you can be rescued," Rooney said, describing the basic survival principles.

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Former F-16 fighter pilot: This is our 'hope and prayer' Video

Those tactics, he said, are critical in the hours and days immediately following ejection, when a downed airman is most vulnerable and must avoid detection while awaiting rescue attempts.

"It’s a race against time in these moments," Rooney said.

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"And thank God that we won that race," he said.

Fox News' CJ Womack contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

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