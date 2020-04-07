NYC couple with baby on way work as respiratory therapists to keep ventilators running

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New York couple, with two young children at home and a baby on the way, are continuing their respiratory therapy practice to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unfortunately, there’s a limited number of therapists in New York. We’re the only two that are truly qualified to work with ventilators and run them,” Zabala told “Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

“You don’t want just anybody running these ventilators,” the 31-year-old Zabala said.

Zabala, 31, works as a respiratory therapist at New York University in Sunset Park.

Cubero, 31, works as a respiratory therapist at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood, the New York Post reported.

“It’s just to support my coworkers,” Cubero, who is pregnant, said.

Cubero went on to say, “Currently, I’m not seeing patients right now. But I am trying to help everyone with equipment, making sure that we have supplies because we are getting all these different types of ventilators and not everybody’s familiar with them, so, at least if I can just help them -- show them how it works, make sure, everything is running properly, I’m doing my best to help them out.”

The married couple stepped up because doctors were struggling to keep patients alive on ventilators. Ventilators help patients breathe when their lungs are failing.

The couple has a 1- and 3-year-old child at their home.

Zabala said he "absolutely" believes he's putting his life on the line as the coronavirus pandemic strains New York City's hospital system.