Republican turnout will exceed even what we predict: Robert Cahaly

Senior strategist at the Trafalgar Group Robert Cahaly estimated what pollsters keep getting wrong and the reason behind under-reporting GOP support on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

ROBERT CAHALY: We would just ask people, you know, how do you think your neighbors are voting? It's a projection device, and it would allow people to explain that, yes, maybe I'm for Hillary, but my neighbors are all for Trump, and it let them say they were for Trump without being judged.

This year, our fear is that people are not going to be polled that are Trump supporters because all that Biden has said, and all the apparent attacks, and people coming after them and they're just hesitant even to participate. I think everybody will underestimate them, including us. Republican turnout will exceed even what we predict.

