Reports of Chinese donations to second Biden-linked university prompts new calls for investigation: 'Absurd'

New reports of secret donations sent by Chinese donors to a second American university that houses a Biden institute warrant an independent investigation to determine the extent of the Biden family's ties to the CCP, the founder of the Government Accountability Institute told Fox News Wednesday.

Analysis from the Government Accountability Institute analysis found that the University of Delaware received more than $6.7 million in secret Chinese donations, including direct funding from the Chinese government, after President Biden set up a program there in his name.

The news comes after records revealed that the University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where classified documents were recently discovered from Biden's time as vice president, similarly received over $14 million from unnamed contributors in China and Hong Kong after establishing a center in the president's name.

FBI TWICE SEARCHED UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE FOR CLASSIFIED BIDEN DOCS: SOURCES

Peter Schweizer, author of "Secret Empires," "Clinton Cash" and "Red-Handed" told Tucker Carlson that an investigation is warranted to determine whether the funds could be traced back to Biden's son, Hunter , who orchestrated the founding of the Penn Biden Center and spent years profiting off business connections in China known to be closely connected with Chinese intelligence.

"If you look at the nexus of these financial ties the Bidens have with China, you have to go back to the Chinese state, and you also have to go back to Chinese intelligence," Schweizer said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "Let’s keep in mind Hunter Biden got three big deals in China…if you look at all three of the businessman that made those deals happen, those ties are there."

"When you’re talking about money coming from China to the Bidens or talking about concerns about classified records, when you’re concerned about what the Bidens actually did in return for that money, these are all very serious and legitimate questions," Schweizer continued, adding that he doesn't have "much confidence at all in the Department of Justice looking into it."

Schweizer said that while a crime may have not been committed, the standard to investigate the president's family is "absurd" and warrants further review.

"Imagine if Ronald Reagan’s family or Jimmy Carter’s family took tens of millions of dollars from Russian business meddling to the KGB. Would there be any question at all this requires serious investigation?" he asked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead what we are getting from a lot of people is well you can’t prove that a crime was being committed – it’s an absurd standard and needs to be looked at."

GOP lawmakers have vowed to take a closer look at the donations while the Department of Justice continues to investigate Hunter Biden’s financial dealings oversees.