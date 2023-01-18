Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report

The university took $14 million from unnamed contributors in China and Hong since 2021, according to a report

Patrick Hauf
By Patrick Hauf | Fox News
close
Biden investigation: What are Americans saying about handling classified docs? Video

Biden investigation: What are Americans saying about handling classified docs?

After classified documents were discovered at President Biden's home and office, D.C. residents said the government needs to do a better job handling the materials.

The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where classified documents were recently discovered from Biden's time as vice president, has received millions from unnamed Chinese donors since Joe Biden became president, a new investigation found.

The university took $14 million from unnamed contributors in China and Hong Kong and $2.4 million from unnamed contributors in Saudi Arabia since 2021, the Washington Free Beacon first reported in a review of government records. Another $1 million was given to the university by a donor in the Cayman Islands to fund the Penn Wharton China program, according to the report. 

DOJ CONSIDERED LETTING THE FBI MONITOR SEARCH FOR CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN BIDEN’S HOME: REPORT

The money donated amid the Biden presidency adds to the $61 million Chinese donors have given the university between the years 2017 and 2020, according to previous Free Beacon reporting. 

The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C., where at least 10 classified documents were turned over, has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency, a new investigation found.

The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C., where at least 10 classified documents were turned over, has received millions from Chinese donors amid the Biden presidency, a new investigation found. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

President Biden's lawyers turned over at least 10 classified documents located at the Biden Penn Center from his vice presidency to the National Archives in November, which was later revealed to the public in January. Two additional batches of classified documents were recovered by his lawyers at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

SEVERAL TOP WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS WORKED FOR BIDEN AT HIS THINK TANK WHERE CLASSIFIED DOCS DISCOVERED

The money donated amid the Biden presidency adds to the $61 million the university received from Chinese donors between 2017 and 2020, according to previous reports.

The money donated amid the Biden presidency adds to the $61 million the university received from Chinese donors between 2017 and 2020, according to previous reports. (Fox News)

The names of the donors are concealed by the Department of Education, which is required to report donations to universities it funds with federal dollars. The agency reportedly declined a request to provide the names. 

HUNTER BIDEN, CHINA, CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: MYSTERY SWIRLS AROUND PENN BIDEN CENTER

President Biden's son, Hunter, is tied to the two locations where the classified documents were found.

President Biden's son, Hunter, is tied to the two locations where the classified documents were found. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House and University of Pennsylvania did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's son, Hunter, is loosely tied to both locations where classified materials were recovered. Hunter, who has business in China, helped orchestrate the founding of the Penn Biden Center prior to its launch 2017 for after his father left office as vice president. Hunter also falsely claimed to own his father's Wilmington, Delaware, property, where he has lived. 

Patrick Hauf is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics