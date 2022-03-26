Reporting from Ukraine: Behind the scenes in the war zone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha MacCallum previewed an episode of her podcast "The Untold Story," where she talked to Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson about his experience reporting from the Russia-Ukraine war and why he believes the conflict could last for perhaps years.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST OF "THE STORY": On a new episode of our "Untold Story" podcast, I sat down with Fox News correspondent, Pentagon correspondent Lucas Tomlinson, who recently came back from reporting on the war in Ukraine. He told me all about what it's like to report behind the scenes in Ukraine in this difficult environment. He also predicts as a Pentagon correspondent, that it looks like this could drag on for some time.

LUCAS TOMLINSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: More and more, this is looking like the Soviet experience in Afghanistan, a bloody, drawn-out conflict. Officials I've spoken to think that this war will drag on potentially for years. It's almost turned into a proxy war, at least from the U.S. and Western perspective — arming Ukrainians, arming irregular forces to go in there and really make the Russians bleed.

And that's what's been happening. The problem is, it doesn't appear the sanctions are working. It doesn't even appear that these losses are dissuading Vladimir Putin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MACCALLUM: Yes, Lucas and I talked about a lot in there.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE FULL EPISODE OF "THE UNTOLD STORY":

New episodes of "The Untold Story" are available now and can be at foxnewspodcasts.com.