Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Reporters call out Associated Press reporter for ending White House press briefing early

The tradition of the senior wire reporter being able to call an end to the WH press briefing wasn't used during the Trump administration.

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
'The Five' react to Jen Psaki sparring with Peter Doocy over domestic oil production Video

'The Five' react to Jen Psaki sparring with Peter Doocy over domestic oil production

'The Five' discuss Jen Psaki's response to questions about ramping up domestic energy production.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reporters were caught in a tense debate after the conclusion of Monday’s White House press briefing.

After less than forty-five minutes of questioning, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak appeared to call an end to the briefing for White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Reporters in the back, however, criticized the decision for ignoring questions and prioritizing more establishment media outlets.

ABC’S STEPHANOPOULOS SPARS WITH CHRIS CHRISTIE OVER ENRGEY INDEPENDENCE: CLIMATE CHANGE IS ‘EXISTENTIAL CRISIS’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP Newsroom)

Tradition indicates that a senior wire reporter such as Boak would usually call an end to the press briefing as opposed to the press secretary. Many noted, however, that this was not put into practice during the Trump administration. In addition, other correspondents remarked that ending the press briefing would usually come on behalf of the press after most questions were asked. 

Instead, some reporters claim that Boak has been ending briefings on behalf of the White House and in exclusion to outlets outside the mainstream media.

RealClearNews White House reporter Philip Wegman tweeted, "An open question: What is the utility of empowering a wire service to call an end to a White House briefing? Is it for the benefit of the @PressSec? Or for a few reporters in the front row? Or the entire press corps?"

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson documented the discussion writing, "The White House press corps just had a grueling debate among members after Jen Psaki's briefing. A wire reporter in front row called briefing over after about 40 minutes. I told him we had more questions in the back and others agreed."

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

Other reporters also voiced their disapproval at the practice.

Full audio from the post-press briefing provided by Newsbusters featured reporters attacking Boak and White House Correspondents Association president Steven Portnoy for adhering to what they saw as an outdated practice. 

"Look, here’s — here’s what I can tell you is standard. Most briefings are 45 minutes. I think everyone should get a question. As the AP reporter, I will do whatever I can if you have a question to make sure it gets asked," Boak was heard saying. "If I — if it doesn’t happen today, I’ll do it later. I volunteer. I make that commitment. This briefing today was 43 minutes, a little bit over that. If it was up to me, could have gone on all day."

"Wasn't it up to you?" Nelson responded.

WE SHOULD ‘STARVE PUTIN OF MONEY’: BROWDER WARNS WE’RE ONLY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE SANCTIONING THE OLIGARCHS 

Presidents Biden and Putin

Presidents Biden and Putin (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images |   Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

During the press briefing, Psaki was repeatedly asked about President Biden’s plan regarding the increasingly rising gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Although many sanctions have been put in play, the White House has refused to commit to banning oil imports from Russia. Rather than increasing domestic oil drilling, Biden has reportedly been considering negotiations with Venezuela and Saudi Arabia to import more energy supply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.