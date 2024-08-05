Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Reporter warns Kamala Harris 'hype' might be coming 'back down to earth' after stocks plunged

US stocks tumbled as trading began Monday

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Reporter warns 'hype' around Vice President Harris' campaign might be coming 'back down to earth' Video

Reporter warns 'hype' around Vice President Harris' campaign might be coming 'back down to earth'

The Associated Press' Michelle Price warned on Monday during a CNN panel discussion that the "hype" around Vice President Harris' campaign might be coming back down to earth.

The Associated Press' Michelle Price warned during a panel discussion Monday on CNN that the hype around Vice President Harris' candidacy might be coming "back down to earth" after the U.S. stock market plunged.

"They just a little bit ago this morning, posted the ‘brat’ meme with ‘the stock market is tanking’ in the font," Price said during a panel discussion on CNN, noting that the Trump campaign was using Kamala Harris memes to mock the vice president. 

U.S. stocks tumbled as trading began Monday, continuing Friday's sharp drop after a global sell-off. The plunge continues to stoke fears of a recession. 

"That everything that has been in this honeymoon period might seem kind of silly compared to when people are looking at their 401Ks or when they’re going to start looking at gas prices, or they’re looking at what it costs at the grocery store, that the hype that is kind of coming back down to earth. We might be entering that phase that the Trump campaign has been waiting for," Price said.

the AP's Michelle Price

Michelle Price, a National Political reporter for the Associated Press warned on Monday that the end of Vice President Kamala Harris' honeymoon phase might be coming to an end.  (Screenshot/CNN)

WALL STREET'S FEAR GAUGE SPIKES TO HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE 2020 AS GLOBAL TURMOIL DEEPENS

CNN's John Berman said Harris needed to be careful to not make the same mistakes President Biden did when talking about the economy in painting "a super rosy picture when people might not be feeling it." Berman said Harris has remained conscious of how Americans were feeling about the economy. 

"It gets more challenging if the numbers aren‘t so good. So that is something that the Harris team, I don‘t think, were thinking about when they began their campaign 15 days ago. But now [they] have to think about it," Berman said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by as much as 1,300 points, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also fell.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends an infrastructure event addressing high speed internet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

A weak jobs report and shrinking manufacturing activity in the world's largest economy, coupled with dismal forecasts from the big technology firms, pushed the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite into a correction last week.

The weak jobs data also triggered what is known as the "Sahm Rule," seen by many as a historically accurate recession indicator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Sahm Rule" stipulates that the economy is in the early stages of a recession when the 3-month moving average of the jobless rate is at least a half-percentage point higher than the 12-month low. Over the past three months, the unemployment rate has averaged 4.13%, which is 0.63 percentage points higher than the 3.5% rate recorded in July 2023, crossing that threshold.

Fox News' Matthew Kazin contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.