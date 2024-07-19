Reporter Evan Gershkovich's conviction, harsh sentence in Russia met with outrage by journalists worldwide

The conviction and 16-year prison sentence handed down to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia was long considered a foregone conclusion. It still didn't diminish the pain for his supporters on Friday as his ordeal continues.

"This disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as as a journalist," Wall Street Journal publisher Almar Latour and Wall Street Journal editor Emma Tucker said in a joint statement. "We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan's release and to support his family. Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he's released. This must end now."

The secret Russian court found Gershkovich, 32, guilty of "gathering secret information" while reporting on a trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg. He was arrested there in March 2023 while reporting for the Wall Street Journal in Russia, which he was accredited to do by the country's Foreign Ministry.

RUSSIA SENTENCES JOURNALIST EVAN GERSHKOVICH TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON ON ESPIONAGE CHARGES

"Russia has just sentenced an innocent man to 16 years in a high security prison. I have no words to describe this farce. Let’s get Evan out of there," The Guardian's Pjotr Sauer, a close friend, wrote on X, adding it was "difficult and infuriating" to see the clip of his sentence for doing his job.

Another friend, Russian journalist Masha Borzunova, wrote on X in Russian, "16 years. It was strange to expect something different from the Russian court, but this does not mean that this makes it all easier to look at. [Evan] is the strongest, and we will help him cope with everything and will do everything so that he returns to us as soon as possible."

"Journalist Evan Gershkovich found guilty of espionage in Russia," Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst wrote. "Sentenced to 16 years in prison. A ridiculous, sham process that wrongly convicted an innocent American reporter. I stand with Evan today and always. We will not stop speaking out until he is free."

Wall Street Journal deputy media editor Jessica Toonkel denounced Gershkovich's plight on Friday morning, posting, "It is outrageous that my colleague Evan Gershkovich was sentenced today to 16 years in a Russian prison for doing his job. Journalism is not a crime. It has been 478 days since he has been wrongfully detained."

"It’s Friday July 19, 2024. WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich was detained by the Russian FSB Mar 29, 2023. 1 year & 111 days ago," CNN anchor Jake Tapper remarked on X. Blasting the move, he added in all-caps, "HE WAS JUST ‘CONVICTED’ AND SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS IN A SHAM TRIAL. JOURNALISM IS NOT A CRIME! FREE EVAN NOW!"

New York Times journalist Valerie Hopkins wrote on her account, "Evan has been a hostage for 477 days. Today a court sentenced him to 16 years on bogus espionage charges. Evan is not a spy. Journalism is not a crime. I hope this is a prelude to Evan’s freedom, to his return home to the family and friends who miss him every day."

"16 years for a sham espionage conviction," remarked Axios reporter Jeremy Duda. He told his followers, "Keep Evan Gershkovich in your thoughts and prayers, keep hope alive that he'll prevail over this tyranny, and take a moment to reflect on how lucky we are to have a constitutional right to a free press."

The Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon posted, "A court in Russia has sentenced Evan Gershkovich, the WSJ reporter arrested last year on absurd espionage charges, to 16 years in high-security prison. Russia rushed through the trial and didn't bother presenting public evidence. It may be a prelude to an exchange. Free Evan!"

Wall Street Journal Senior personal tech columnist Joanna Stern shared an image of her outlet's story on the conviction and commented, "This is such insane BS."

BIDEN PRISONER EXCHANGE FOR BRITTNEY GRINER LEAVES BEHIND MARINE VETERAN PAUL WHELAN — AGAIN

Other journalists expressed their outrage over the conviction and sentencing throughout Friday morning.

President Biden released a statement condemning the conviction, saying Gershkovich was targeted for being a journalist and an American. He said he would continue to push for his release along with Paul Whelan, another American being held in Russia.

"As I have long said and as the UN also concluded, there is no question that Russia is wrongfully detaining Evan," Biden said. "Journalism is not a crime. We will continue to stand strong for press freedom in Russia and worldwide, and stand against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists. Additionally, since the very first day of my Administration, I have had no higher priority than seeking the release and safe return of Evan, Paul Whelan and all Americans wrongfully detained and held hostage abroad. Evan has endured his ordeal with remarkable strength. We will not cease in our efforts to bring him home. And Jill and I are holding Evan and his family in our prayers."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously alluded to swapping the reporter for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian national jailed in 2019 for killing a Georgian citizen living in Berlin who had fought against Russian forces in Chechnya.

The Biden administration has declared Gershkovich "wrongfully detained" since he was arrested and repeatedly called for his release. Experts have said that Gershkovich's best hope for freedom is a high-profile prisoner swap.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.