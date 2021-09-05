Rep. Waltz rips Biden: 'The evacuation's not over, Mr. President'

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) ripped Biden during an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday saying, "The evacuation's not over" after the president tweeted "welcome home" to Afghan refugees shortly before going on vacation for Labor Day Weekend. Waltz slammed the administration, calling the exit "unconscionable" for leaving hundreds of Americans and Afghan allies behind in the Taliban-controlled nation.

MIKE WALTZ: Well, the evacuation's not over, Mr. President. There are still Americans, SIV holders, and green card holders stuck that, right now, as we speak, veterans groups are still trying to help get out. They're trapped at airports, in the vicinity of airports, around Afghanistan. You know why? Because the State Department won't give the proper clearance for these private charter flights to get out, and in the few instances where they have, then the Taliban won't let them go. You know what that's called? That's called a hostage. We are heading into a mass hostage situation where the Taliban has all the leverage to get international legitimacy, access billions in foreign currency, and economic assistance. We handed them that legitimacy on a silver platter in the form of hundreds of Americans that Joe Biden left behind. It's unforgivable and it's unconscionable.

