Rep. Seth Moulton slams 'very arrogant' fellow Democrats following stunning Trump victory

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., ripped the Democratic Party as "very arrogant" following its electoral drubbing at the hands of President-elect Donald Trump.

During a "CNN This Morning" panel on Friday, the Democratic lawmaker admitted he believes his party is arrogant, dogmatic and judgmental of those who don’t align with their views, adding that the American people have noticed.

"We are a party that is very arrogant. If you do not agree with us 100% with our dogmatic views on certain issues, then you are not only wrong, you are a bad person," Moulton declared, adding, "That is the attitude that a lot of American voters are hearing from Democrats, or that is what they perceive, and we have to change that."

The congressman suggested that his party needs to do some soul-searching after Vice President Harris’ defeat, telling the network panel, "We have to understand, why American voters fundamentally do not trust us? I think it is because we are in the business of preaching as opposed to listening."

He characterized this past election as one between two competing cultures in the U.S. and claimed that dynamic sank the Democratic Party despite them having, in his opinion, better ideas than the Republican Party.

"This felt like a culture election, I said that to my team the morning after the election itself. I said, this is a culture election. There are some issues where we really do just have better policies. Like on the economy, our policies will bring down inflation. Trump with his tax cuts with billionaires and massive tariffs, will raise inflation. And yet, American voters trust Republicans more on the economy."

Earlier in the segment, Moulton stated that Democrats should have easily beaten Trump and the GOP.

He began by claiming that his fellow Democratic lawmakers in D.C. don’t even understand how badly they were beaten.

"I think there’s a lot of Democrats going around, especially in the House, justifying how we did by saying how we did a little better with Harris," he told CNN anchor Kasie Hunt.

"But let’s put this in perspective, okay?" he continued. "The Republican Party has been in a civil war for the last year – the Trump faction with the traditional Republicans, culminating in the House where we couldn’t even have a speaker. They couldn’t elect a speaker for three weeks. This party is led by a convicted felon. So, Democrats should have had the easiest election in our lifetimes."

"We should have cleaned up. From president of the United States down to local school board, Democrats should have swept this. And yet, we got defeated across the board."

Moulton has been slammed by fellow liberals for his recent comments to The New York Times on why Trump won. Moulton criticized his own party for making too much of an effort to champion transgender inclusion in women's sports and cited it as a reason for losing the election.

"I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that," Moulton told the media outlet.

Hunt asked him about the backlash to his comments on Friday, and he doubled down on them.

"But, the problem is, that we’re so insistent on policing our words and even refusing to engage in debates about contentious issues, that we’re just losing on them. I mean, it turns out in an exit poll with this one particular issue was the number one reason that swing voters chose Trump. And yet, Kamala did not have an answer."

