Dem Rep Seth Moulton's comments against trans athletes prompt pro-trans rally against him in hometown

Massachusetts Democrats are planning a rally for transgender rights after Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., spoke out against trans athletes in women's sports.

The rally will take place on Sunday in Moulton's hometown of Salem, Massachusetts, where he was born in 1978, according to Salem City Councilor Kyle Davis.

"In the wake of Trump's election and Seth Moulton's recent transphobic comments, I am working with local LGBT organizations and local leaders on a large rally in Salem outside of Moulton's office," Davis told Fox News Digital.

"This rally is meant to express first and foremost to the trans community that we stand in solidarity with them but also to communicate to Seth Moulton that we do not agree with his stance and his willingness to throw this community under the bus."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moulton incited fierce backlash from him by Democrat allies and liberals at large after he made comments in a New York Times article last week after Trump's election victory. Moulton spoke out against his own party for making too much of an effort to champion for trans inclusion in women's sports, and blamed it as a reason for losing the election.

"I have two little girls. I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that," Moulton said.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., also spoke out against trans inclusion in the same article.

Moulton has since defended and doubled-down on his comments amid the backlash by his own party.

Davis previously called for Moulton to resign, in a post on X.

"I’m not looking for an apology from [Moulton], I’m looking for a resignation," Davis said.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called the remarks "offensive" during a recent interview on CNN.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts state Rep. Manny Cruz suggested Moulton's stance was "a betrayal," and Massachusetts state Sen. Jamie Eldridge also condemned Moulton in a post on X and discouraged other Democrats in his state from following Moulton's lead, in posts on X.

INSIDE SAN JOSE STATE'S POLICE BATTLE TO PROTECT WOMEN'S ATHLETES THREATENED BY A TRANSGENDER CULTURE WAR

Tufts University, located in Massachusetts, said it would no longer facilitate student internships in Moulton’s office after the Massachusetts Democrat’s interview in The New York Times last week, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Moulton himself appeared to confirm the situation on Tuesday morning, but Tufts University has denied limiting internship opportunities with his office. The source told Fox News Digital, however, that Moulton’s office had been contacted by Tufts University Political Science Department Chair David Art on the matter.

Moulton addressed the alleged issue with Tufts on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Imagine if one of these Tuft students actually wants to intern in a Republican office? I mean, what would these political science professors do then? This is just everything that is wrong with this cancel culture," Moulton responded.

Democrats who have previously voted for laws that would enable transgender inclusion in women's sports have publicly denounced their support for the concept in the weeks leading up to Election Day. They include Texas Reps. Colin Allred and Vicente Gonzalez and Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, recently defended himself when being linked to the issue by claiming he had never been in favor of allowing biological males in women's sports.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attacked the Green Party presidential ticket after the party's vice presidential nominee, Butch Ware, spoke out against transgender athletes in women's sports. Ocasio-Cortez called the ticket "predatory" in response to Ware's stance.

In June, a survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago asked respondents to weigh in on whether transgender athletes of both sexes should be permitted to participate in sports leagues that correspond to their preferred gender identity instead of their biological sex.

Sixty-five percent answered that it should be never or rarely allowed. When those polled were asked specifically about adult transgender female athletes competing on women’s sports teams, 69% opposed it.