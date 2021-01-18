Rep. Mast fundraising off CNN's Jake Tapper's smear, saying Americans face 'anti-conservative double standard'

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., sent a fundraising email to supporters on Monday on the heels of CNN anchor Jake Tapper questioning his commitment to democracy, and the Republican lawmaker declared he needs support to fend off "an anti-conservative double standard from media like CNN."

Last week, Tapper was widely condemned for a comment he made during CNN's coverage of the House vote to impeach President Trump, as the anchor noted that Mast, a retired staff sergeant who served in Afghanistan, "lost his legs fighting for democracy abroad, although I don't know about his commitment to it here in the United States."

MAST RESPONDS TO CNN'S TAPPER: MY COMMITMENT TO THIS COUNTRY AND DEMOCRACY IS 'UNWAVERING'

Tapper’s comment was slammed by critics, such as 2020 Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell, a U.S. Army combat veteran, who called it "below the belt." House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., called on Tapper to apologize, but the CNN anchor instead doubled down on Twitter.

Mast took the high road, calling for civil discourse, but it doesn’t appear he plans to let it go anytime soon. An email paid for by Mast for Congress was sent to supporters using Tapper’s smear as a reminder that Americans must protect the right to free speech.

"I lost two legs for Jake’s right to say whatever the hell he wants, but let’s be clear: that free speech also protects the Republicans he is so eager to condemn for asking Constitutional questions about the election," the email stated. "If you agree, can I count on you to help us defend our Constitution?"

Mast then provided opportunities for supporters to contribute to his campaign before continuing to hammer his message.

FELLOW ARMY VETERAN PARNELL DEFENDS REP. MAST AFTER 'GROSS' SMEAR BY CNN'S TAPPER: 'BELOW THE BELT'

"No matter what Jake thinks, my commitment to our country is unwavering. I love America, and for all the divide right now there is still no country anywhere I would rather be a part of! I’m guessing you feel the same way," Mast continued in the fundraising email.

"To put an even finer point on it personally, though: I may have just been a grunt soldier who spent life trying to figure out whether to cut the red wire or blue wire on bombs, but I did it because all I’ve ever wanted to do was serve my country - first in the military, and after my injury rendered that impossible, as a Republican representative in Congress fighting for the same American values that I defended on the battlefield," Mast added.

"Although I lost two legs and a finger when I was blown up by radical Islamic terrorists, I consider myself fortunate to wake up each morning with the opportunity to watch my kids grow up and continue serving our nation. The only reason I get to do these things is because of my fellow soldiers who ran toward the explosion underneath me instead of away from it. They saved my life," he continued. "Today, we face a different but familiar threat to our nation - censorship from big tech, an anti-conservative double standard from media like CNN, and a growing socialist movement intent on dismantling our way of life."

Mask’s email concluded by again asking supporters to pitch in: "If, like me, you want better for our nation, will you please join me in working to call out the hypocrisy and defend our beautiful country? Just like I couldn’t have survived the battlefield in Afghanistan without my fellow soldiers, I need you now to peacefully support our conservative principles! Thank you in advance for helping."

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.