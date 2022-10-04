Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Lee Zeldin: This is why crime is up in New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin faces New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in upcoming midterms

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin breaks down the factors that have caused New York's crime rates to skyrocket on 'The Story with Martha MacCallum.'

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin explains why New Yorkers are growing tired of rising crime on ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum.’

REP. LEE ZELDIN: This is the reality right now, and it's a combination of pro-criminal laws that are getting passed like cashless bail. You have district attorneys refusing to do their job as we see stories coming from Alvin Bragg and others. You have lax judges releasing people back out on the street in cases where the prosecutor is asking for bail. 

STRATEGISTS AND POLITICAL EXPERTS WEIGH EFFECT OF GOP'S FOCUS ON CRIME AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

And then you have an issue with mental health; people out on the streets, and they feel like they're in control of our streets. And as you point out, the original story up in Marist - why do you have convicted felons who are homeless there in that situation at all? And it's on the taxpayer's dime.

