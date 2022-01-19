Rep. Jim Banks: Biden, Dems refuse to acknowledge pain most Americans feel

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., was a guest on "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday night and spoke about President Biden’s poll numbers and the number of Democrats deciding not to seek reelection.

REP. JIM BANKS: "It doesn’t get any better from here, Laura. I think it continues to get worse as this president, Joe Biden, and the Democrat Party refuse to acknowledge the pain the American people are going through—completely ignoring inflation, completely ignoring all of the other issues that are affecting American families and working Americans. I imagine these poll numbers will continue to get worse, as you said…two more Democrats announced today that they are not going to run for reelection because they can no longer defend the president or their own party. There’s 28 total. They see the writing on the wall. They know Republicans are going to win back the majority and they can’t defend it any longer."

