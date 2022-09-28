Rep. Greg Steube: Hurricane Ian is actually even worse than it seems

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., shared with "Jesse Watters Primetime" what is happening in Charlotte County and the damage that Hurricane Ian is inflicting on the state.

REP. GREG STEUBE: It's actually worse than what you see behind me right now because I'm in northeast Sarasota County. So the eye is starting to make its way into this area of the state. But my heart goes out to my district, southwest Florida and Charlotte County, because it is not going to look the same after this storm. We have people on Little Gasparilla Island. We have 18-foot storm surge. We have winds of 155 miles an hour. Things that I haven't seen.

JESSE WATTERS: PEOPLE ARE SWIMMING IN THEIR LIVING ROOMS

I've been in this area my entire life. My family's been here for generations. I certainly haven't seen the devastation that we are seeing now, certainly in Charlotte County, in north Fort Myers, which will be the epicenter of the hit. So when we come back tomorrow and the sun comes up on the great district of Florida, it's going to be a lot of devastation and a lot of destruction that we're gonna to look at.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: