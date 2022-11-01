Reddit users explode on Supreme Court over possible end to affirmative action: 'My country is dying'

Reddit users erupted in anger after it was revealed that the Supreme Court is likely to end affirmative action in college admissions.

On Monday, a Slate article titled "The Supreme Court has no reason to end affirmative action. They’re doing it anyway," was shared to the social news aggregate and discussion website’s r/politics community.

The article, written by Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern, suggested that recent oral arguments on two similar cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina indicated that the Supreme Court’s "conservative supermajority" was set to outlaw "race-conscious admissions."

The piece also claimed that SCOTUS justices are against affirmative action because of a "whole lot of deep emotional reasons," that having "nothing" to do with the Constitution.

The idea that college admissions may cease their race-based affirmative action policies, which are designed to give some level of preference to those belonging to a community underrepresented in education, did not sit well with Redditors.

"They won’t have a reason to end gay marriage either but they’ll do that anyways as well," user Reytheonian wrote. The comment received 1.5k upvotes and rose to the top of the comments section of the shared article.

"Americas enemies dont need to do anything. Republicans are destroying it all on their own," ostrichpickle responded to the above Redditor’s comment.

"The Supreme Court has no reason to do many things it is doing, beyond imposing the personal views of the conservative Justices onto society. That is enough justification for them," HobbesNJ added.

Other top comments similarly predicted that the Supreme Court was likely to take away a number of American rights and disregard the Constitution. Others hurled insults at Republicans, and accused them of destroying America.

One user received almost 500 upvotes for floating a conspiracy theory that Republicans are secretly working for the Russian government in an effort to crumble American democracy.

"We still [don't] [sic] know why the 6 or 7 Republicans went to Russia for the 4th of July. No investigation into why every Republican and eight news outlet regurgitate foreign adversary talking points about the [sic] US. All the ‘patriot’ talk is all you need to know about them," Redditor ContemplatingPrison said.

User Adke333 anticipated that things were about to get "much worse," and said that an end to Harper v Moore, a pending SCOTUS case arising from the redistricting of North Carolina's districts following the 2020 Census, would be the end of America.

"My country is dying," the Redditor added.

"This is what scares me the most," LuckyPlaze chimed in.

Redditor Ringlovo spoke out against the vast majority of r/politics opinions on the issue, and took issue with Slate’s article claiming that SCOTUS has "no reason" to end affirmative action.

"A very legitimate case was brought that affirmative action is discriminating against Asians in admissions based solely on their race, thus in violation of the 14th amendment," Ringlovo said. The user only received 69 votes for the dissent.

The SCOTUS case on affirmative action is likely to be decided by the end of the Supreme Court's current term in late June or early July 2023. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the case, as she was a member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers prior to her confirmation earlier this year. Jackson participated in the University of North Carolina case.