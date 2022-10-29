Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest

Expand / Collapse search
Gabriel Hays
By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and her guest claimed that if the Supreme Court rules against Harvard University’s "race-conscious admissions policy" in an upcoming case, it would be for the cause of "White supremacy."

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and one of her guests claimed that if the Supreme Court rules against Harvard University’s "race-conscious admissions policy" in an upcoming case, it would be for the cause of "White supremacy."

During MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday, Demand Justice co-founder Chris Kang responded to Cross’ claim that the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s decision in the upcoming Harvard case could mark the "dismantling of affirmative action" in America.

Setting up the premise for the discussion, Cross said, "Monday, a Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the race conscious admissions policy at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina."

"Demand Justice" co-founder Christopher Kang told MSNBC's Tiffany Cross that if the Supreme Court rules against Harvard's affirmative action policies, it will be an act of White supremacy. 

The host explained that the high-profile case has been brought to the nation's top court by Edward Bloom, a man she described as a "long-time affirmative action critic," who has argued that "these policies violate the Constitution on federal law."

Cross pushed back on Bloom’s claim, stating that the admission policy’s "purpose is to help women and people of color, who have historically been victims of discrimination."

She warned, "Now, with the court’s conservative majority, this case has a real chance, you guys, of dismantling affirmative action in a country where despite this ‘racial reckoning’ everyone loves to talk about, we’re still very much on the journey to equity and equality."

Kang responded to Cross’ description of the situation, saying, "I can tell you how the court should rule. The Supreme Court has upheld affirmative action programs and higher education for four decades. Based on the law, based on the precedent, based on the facts here, there’s no question that the courts should uphold these programs."

However, he blamed the conservative "supermajority" on the court for a potentially different decision: "We now have a 6-3 super conservative, super majority on the court. And I think we just saw it. We saw with overturning Roe v. Wade, making it harder to address climate change, gun violence prevention."

Harvard is embroiled in a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against Asian American applicants in the university's admissions. Harvard denies any discrimination, saying it considers race as one of many factors when considering applicants.

Kang declared, "The Supreme Court has no problem – this Supreme Court has no problem throwing out precedent and ruling in a really partisan, political way. So, I think the future of affirmative action and higher education is really at risk on Monday."

Cross followed up by trashing Bloom’s claim that the "Asian American, Pacific islander community doesn’t want affirmative action," saying "that’s not true." 

Kang agreed, claiming, "He is trying to use us as a wedge. Trying to show that there’s some kind of division across communities of color, when, in fact, some of the best polling of the Asian American communities show that 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action in higher education."

He concluded his point, stating his hope that the Asian American community isn’t going to allow itself to be "used as a wedge to advance White supremacy and take down affirmative action."

Members of the Supreme Court (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Associate Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan, and Brett M. Kavanaugh pose in the Justices Conference Room prior to the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. 

Cross agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Yeah, you know, it’s White supremacy to weaponize communities of color against each other."

