Supreme Court advancing ‘White supremacy’ if it rules against Harvard affirmative action policy: MSNBC guest

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and one of her guests claimed that if the Supreme Court rules against Harvard University’s "race-conscious admissions policy" in an upcoming case, it would be for the cause of "White supremacy."

During MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday, Demand Justice co-founder Chris Kang responded to Cross’ claim that the conservative-majority Supreme Court’s decision in the upcoming Harvard case could mark the "dismantling of affirmative action" in America.

Setting up the premise for the discussion, Cross said, "Monday, a Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the race conscious admissions policy at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina."

DNC CHAIR CLAIMS GOP ONLY OFFERS 'FRAUD AND FEAR' TO VOTERS, WHILE DEMS HAVE 'DELIVERED' FOR AMERICAN PEOPLE

The host explained that the high-profile case has been brought to the nation's top court by Edward Bloom, a man she described as a "long-time affirmative action critic," who has argued that "these policies violate the Constitution on federal law."

Cross pushed back on Bloom’s claim, stating that the admission policy’s "purpose is to help women and people of color, who have historically been victims of discrimination."

She warned, "Now, with the court’s conservative majority, this case has a real chance, you guys, of dismantling affirmative action in a country where despite this ‘racial reckoning’ everyone loves to talk about, we’re still very much on the journey to equity and equality."

Kang responded to Cross’ description of the situation, saying, "I can tell you how the court should rule. The Supreme Court has upheld affirmative action programs and higher education for four decades. Based on the law, based on the precedent, based on the facts here, there’s no question that the courts should uphold these programs."

However, he blamed the conservative "supermajority" on the court for a potentially different decision: "We now have a 6-3 super conservative, super majority on the court. And I think we just saw it. We saw with overturning Roe v. Wade, making it harder to address climate change, gun violence prevention."

MSNBC’S CROSS REFERS TO CLARENCE THOMAS AS ‘JUSTICE PUBIC HAIR ON MY COKE CAN’

Kang declared, "The Supreme Court has no problem – this Supreme Court has no problem throwing out precedent and ruling in a really partisan, political way. So, I think the future of affirmative action and higher education is really at risk on Monday."

Cross followed up by trashing Bloom’s claim that the "Asian American, Pacific islander community doesn’t want affirmative action," saying "that’s not true."

Kang agreed, claiming, "He is trying to use us as a wedge. Trying to show that there’s some kind of division across communities of color, when, in fact, some of the best polling of the Asian American communities show that 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action in higher education."

He concluded his point, stating his hope that the Asian American community isn’t going to allow itself to be "used as a wedge to advance White supremacy and take down affirmative action."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cross agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Yeah, you know, it’s White supremacy to weaponize communities of color against each other."