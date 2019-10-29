Fox News thumps MSNBC, CNN in October for 40th straight monthly win

Fox News Channel had its best month of the year in October, finishing as the most-watched channel among total-day viewers across all of basic cable for the 40th straight month.

FNC averaged 1.5 million viewers followed by MSNBC’s 1.1 million, while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer plateau.

It was the 214th consecutive month that Fox News beat both MSNBC and liberal CNN, which failed to surpass cable news competitors despite a heavily publicized Democratic debate. MSNBC managed to hold off CNN despite an ongoing sexual-misconduct scandal that made headlines throughout the month as Ronan Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” detailed why he felt the network refused to run his Harvey Weinstein reporting that helped launch the #MeToo movement.

CNN'S CHRIS CILLIZZA TURNS PRESIDENT'S AL-BAGHDADI ANNOUNCEMENT INTO 'TRUMP-BASHING OPPORTUNITY,' CRITICS SAY

“Hannity” finished the month as the most-watched show on cable news, averaging 3.5 million nightly viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished second with an average of 3.2 million viewers as MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished third, excluding specials.

Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” and “The Five” rounded out the top five.

CNN’s highest-rated show was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 23, behind 14 different Fox News shows and eight MSNBC programs.

COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS URGED TO PROBE NBC NEWS’ ‘CULTURE OF WIDESPREAD SEXUAL HARASSMENT’

“Hannity” also finished first among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 564,000 viewers in the coveted range. Sean Hannity’s show has now finished No. 1 in both total viewers and the demo for seven straight months.

ESPN finished the sports-heavy month atop the primetime chart, averaging 2.8 million viewers between 8-11 p.m. ET. Fox News averaged 2.7 million primetime viewers, followed by MSNBC, TBS and Fox Sports 1.

“Fox & Friends” had its highest-rated month of the year, averaging 1.5 million viewers to top cable news morning programs for the 216th straight month.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner beat ABC’s “GMA 3” for the first time ever, averaging 1.5 million viewers.

All ratings data courtesy Nielsen Media Research.