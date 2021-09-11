Rand Paul: Kabul drone-strike report ‘devastating’ for Biden admin if true

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., shared his reaction on Friday night’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" to a New York Times report earlier in the day that a recent U.S. military drone strike in Afghanistan resulted in deaths of innocent civilians, including children – contradicting an earlier account from the Biden administration.

U.S. SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY: If it’s true, it’s another sad instance of just the most incompetent withdrawal we’ve ever seen in our history.

But, yeah, we’ll await the facts as they come forward. … In the end, if we made a mistake in it, that’ll be one more disastrous fact after another.

I hope it’s not true. If it is true, that’s devastating.

