Rand Paul: Kabul drone-strike report ‘devastating’ for Biden admin if true

The Kentucky Republican spoke out Friday night on "The Ingraham Angle"

Rand Paul reacts to drone strike that allegedly killed US affiliated aid worker Video

Kentucky Republican weighs in on the Biden admin's handling of the Afghanistan crisis on 'The Ingraham Angle'

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., shared his reaction on Friday night’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" to a New York Times report earlier in the day that a recent U.S. military drone strike in Afghanistan resulted in deaths of innocent civilians, including children – contradicting an earlier account from the Biden administration.

US KABUL DRONE STRIKE APPEARS TO HAVE KILLED AN AFGHAN WHO WORKED FOR A US AID GROUP: REPORT

U.S. SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY: If it’s true, it’s another sad instance of just the most incompetent withdrawal we’ve ever seen in our history.

But, yeah, we’ll await the facts as they come forward. … In the end, if we made a mistake in it, that’ll be one more disastrous fact after another.

I hope it’s not true. If it is true, that’s devastating.

