Rand Paul: Fauci has been 'lying' to the American people on the origins of COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Anthony Fauci has been "lying to us" about the origins of coronavirus Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. RAND PAUL: We learned that Dr. Fauci has been lying to us. The three scientists agreed that this was dangerous research. Two of the three absolutely said it was gain-of-function. The third said it was dangerous research and should have gone before a committee. When Dr. Fauci said, "Oh, we’ve reviewed this and the experts have looked at this, and said it’s not gain-of-function," even that wasn’t true. There was a committee that was formed after 2017 to look at this dangerous research. They didn't look at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one reviewed this to say it wasn't gain-of-function research. They didn't review it, period.

RAND PAUL VOWS TO GET ANSWERS ON COVID-19 ORIGINS IN GAIN-OF-FUNCTION HEARING

We also learned from the scientists today that the committee that is supposed to review these viruses is secret. We don't know the names. We don't know that they ever meet, and we don't have any records of their meetings. It's top-secret. Congress is not allowed to know. So whether the committee actually exists, we're uncertain. We do know that they've met three times and there are thousands of gain-of-function research proposals. They've only met three times, they’ve only reviewed three projects. So we learned a lot of things, but I think we reconfirmed that Dr. Fauci is not being honest with us. Yes, the NIH funded gain-of-function research. Yes, it was dangerous. And yes, nobody looked over this. Nobody reviewed the research. Yes, a million people died. And there still seems to be a significant lack of curiosity on the part of Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: