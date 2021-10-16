Rand Paul: Biden’s ‘Big Government Socialism’ brings rising prices, other consequences

U.S. Rand Paul, R-Ky., spoke out Friday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" in reaction to what host Laura Ingraham called the Biden administration’s "spend-o-rama" agenda.

U.S. SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY: Yeah, I’ve been watching the trend for several years now and it’s actually why my wife and I wrote our book, "The Case Against Socialism," because we were alarmed that the trend lines were going up with people wanting more and more so-called "free things," wanting to experiment with socialism.

But I think now we’ve seen eight, nine months of Big Government Socialism coming from Biden, and people are starting to understand that there are consequences.

One of the consequences is prices are rising. We’ve had the highest increase now in the cost of living for Social Security. But the question is will it keep up with prices? What if prices go up 10% next year? What happens to those on Social Security and those of lower-wage incomes?

So yes, I think the results are coming in. Big Government Socialism doesn’t work and people are unhappy with it.

But this is important for people to know, but they also need to know the history of socialism: that every time it’s been tried in world history it always ends up with state-sponsored authoritarianism and violence. So it’s not a pleasant system to live in, but it’s also economically a terrible system if you want to try to get ahead for you and your family.

