Wisconsin paper blasts Evers for 'outrageous statement' 'taking sides' after Jacob Blake shooting

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers "fueled the flames" of unrest in Kenosha with an "outrageous statement" issued on the same day as the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, charged the Racine Journal Times newspaper in an editorial published Thursday.

The paper, based in a city just 10 miles north of Kenosha, recalled that Evers' initial Aug. 23 statement said, "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."

That statement, the Journal Times wrote, amounted to "taking sides in an explosive situation ... that should go through the courts and to a jury."

Evers went on: “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equality and accountability for Black lives in our country — lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Denise Hamilton, Earnest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."

The editorial board pointed out that while Evers crafted that statement, he had yet to ensure the Wisconsin National Guard was en route to Kenosha, despite the likelihood at the time that the city would erupt in violence.

"The Guard was never ordered until 3 a.m. on Monday, hours after looting and violence in Kenosha. The guard arrived at 8 p.m. Monday into a situation that was difficult with outsiders flooding the city despite a curfew," they wrote.

The paper added that Kenosha County supervisors themselves have said "someone dropped the ball".

"Evers knew about the situation in Kenosha and the potential for looting and violence hours earlier," the board wrote. "He did nothing, instead throwing Kenosha and its police department under the bus."

The paper further condemned the governor for declining an initial offer of help from the White House, waiting until Wednesday afternoon to announce he would increase the state's National Guard contingent and assent to President Trump's offer.

"Evers’ statement on Sunday fueled the fire before any rioters got here," the board concluded. "His insufficient response has put a Wisconsin city and its residents in danger. ... It’s about time he did something, and more may be needed immediately," they wrote.