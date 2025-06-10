Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Maddow declares victory against Trump over immigration protests, says 'game over, you lose'

Maddow taunts Trump on her show, claims he's 'panicking'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Rachel Maddow declares 'you lose' to Trump over immigration protests

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow taunted President Trump on her show on Monday, telling him 'game over, big guy. You lose.'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow took aim at President Donald Trump on Monday and claimed he was "panicking" over all the protests against him, telling him, "Game over, big guy. You lose." 

"He has no idea what to do with the sustained and growing and intractable and indomitable protest and opposition of the American people against him. And so he has decided to try to fix it by using the army. Sure. Game over, big guy. You lose. The movement against Trump is unstoppable, now more than ever," Maddow said on her once-a-week show.

Maddow argued that Trump's decision to send in the National Guard to help with the anti-ICE demonstrations in California was an example of the president not knowing how to handle a crisis.

"What we are seeing right now in California is a president panicking. We have never before in the history of the US presidency, seen a president who is less popular than this one at this point in his term. And we have never seen a president less politically skilled, less politically equipped than this one to turn that kind of problem around, and so he has panicked, he is trying to hit the eject button," she said. 

Rachel Maddow

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow claimed on Monday that Trump was panicking over the protest movement against him.  (Screenshot/MSNBC/)

Maddow argued during her show that someone convinced Trump "attacking immigrants would work for him politically." 

She insisted that the thousands of organized protests across the country proved that his immigration policy was becoming unpopular, although polling has shown majority support for his deportation program.

"In town after town, in blue states and red states, in school after school, in parish after parish, in city after city. It has run him into a wall, because the American people do not want this kind of cruelty against the immigrants who live among us and are our neighbors and friends, and facing that kind of heart and that kind of resolve, and that kind of nonviolent good cheer… he has no idea what to do," she said. 

Maddow has returned to only hosting her show once a week on Mondays after working every weekday throughout Trump's first 100 days. 

President Donald Trump wearing red tie, sitting as he speaks

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Invest in America" roundtable with business leaders at the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Maddow also criticized Trump's National Guard deployment during a conversation with fellow MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell at the start of his show on Monday.

"Even if these protests were 100 times the size that they are, there still wouldn’t be an operational reason to bring in active-duty troops or federalized National Guard. I mean, it’s not that sort of thing. This is obviously not operationally necessitated, right, in terms of the security of the city," Maddow said. 

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.