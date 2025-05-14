Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Qatar giving 'free' luxury jet to Trump administration sparks mixed reactions across America

Some suggested accepting the gift might be 'ethically muddy'

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi , Joshua Q. Nelson , Elizabeth Heckman , Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Should Trump accept Qatar's 'free' $400 million jet? Reactions are mixed Video

Should Trump accept Qatar's 'free' $400 million jet? Reactions are mixed

People from Knoxville, Tennessee, Houston, Texas and Detroit, Michigan deliberate Qatar's 'free' $400M luxury plane gift.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Americans have mixed feelings about President Donald Trump's administration accepting a $400 million gift from Qatar, with some telling Fox News Digital that it was a "bad idea" to accept a luxury jet from a foreign government.

"I think that's a bad idea. There's no such thing as a free gift and there's some sort of strings or attachments or something else that's probably going to go along with that and that's just concerning," Karisa from Knoxville, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

Trump has received backlash for planning to accept the jumbo Boeing 747-8 jet from the Qatari royal family on behalf of the U.S. government since news of the gift broke on Sunday. The luxury jet, which was offered to the United States because of delays in Boeing's production of the new Air Force One fleet, will serve as a temporary method of transportation so that the current presidential plane doesn't have to be flown.

"I think it's a good idea for the country to accept that. We've accepted other gifts from other countries, including the Statue of Liberty, so I can't see a problem with that," Carrie of Kentucky, who was visiting Knoxville, said.

TRUMP DEFENDS QATAR JUMBO JET OFFER AS TROUBLED BOEING FAILS TO DELIVER NEW AIR FORCE ONE FLEET 

Karisa from Knoxville

Karisa of Knoxville, Tennessee, weighs in on Qatar's gift to the U.S.  (Fox News)

Another person from Detroit, Michigan, said, "That's kind of crazy."

The Boeing 747 offered to the United States by Qatar will be given to the Department of Defense, Trump said Tuesday, responding to questions about the legality of accepting a gift from a foreign power. 

The White House has pushed back against criticism of the president, saying any gift from a foreign power is always accepted in full compliance with all laws.

"If it's a gift to the U.S., that's different. But if it's a gift just to Trump, then I wouldn't be for it," John, from Houston, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Donald Trump wearing a red tie stands while he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Another suggested it might be "ethically muddy" when asked about the gift.

"There's a lot of ethics that need to be discussed around that. I haven't really heard too much about it, but I would say, you know, a state accepting such a pricey gift on behalf of whatever. It might be a little ethically muddy," Krishna, from Detroit, told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Louis Casiano and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.