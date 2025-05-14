Qatar giving 'free' luxury jet to Trump administration sparks mixed reactions across America

Americans have mixed feelings about President Donald Trump's administration accepting a $400 million gift from Qatar, with some telling Fox News Digital that it was a "bad idea" to accept a luxury jet from a foreign government.

"I think that's a bad idea. There's no such thing as a free gift and there's some sort of strings or attachments or something else that's probably going to go along with that and that's just concerning," Karisa from Knoxville, Tennessee, told Fox News Digital.

Trump has received backlash for planning to accept the jumbo Boeing 747-8 jet from the Qatari royal family on behalf of the U.S. government since news of the gift broke on Sunday. The luxury jet, which was offered to the United States because of delays in Boeing's production of the new Air Force One fleet, will serve as a temporary method of transportation so that the current presidential plane doesn't have to be flown.

"I think it's a good idea for the country to accept that. We've accepted other gifts from other countries, including the Statue of Liberty, so I can't see a problem with that," Carrie of Kentucky, who was visiting Knoxville, said.

Another person from Detroit, Michigan, said, "That's kind of crazy."

The Boeing 747 offered to the United States by Qatar will be given to the Department of Defense, Trump said Tuesday, responding to questions about the legality of accepting a gift from a foreign power.

The White House has pushed back against criticism of the president, saying any gift from a foreign power is always accepted in full compliance with all laws.

"If it's a gift to the U.S., that's different. But if it's a gift just to Trump, then I wouldn't be for it," John, from Houston, told Fox News Digital.

Another suggested it might be "ethically muddy" when asked about the gift.

"There's a lot of ethics that need to be discussed around that. I haven't really heard too much about it, but I would say, you know, a state accepting such a pricey gift on behalf of whatever. It might be a little ethically muddy," Krishna, from Detroit, told Fox News Digital.

