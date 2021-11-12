Psaki claims Biden doesn’t spend much time thinking about ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ rallying cry

White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed President Biden doesn’t "spend much time focused" on the anti-Biden rallying cry "Let’s Go Brandon."

NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked Psaki during Friday’s press briefing about the phrase that became an online sensation last month. It started when an NBC reporter at a NASCAR Xfinity Series race incorrectly reported that fans in the stands were chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F--k Joe Biden!"

Memes, jokes, and comments immediately began to spread across the internet posted by users mocking NBC’s coverage during the interview. The "F--k Joe Biden!" chants, which began at some large sporting events across the country as the president’s poll numbers sagged, have now been replaced in some venues with the cheeky "Let’s Go Brandon!"

"Across this country we’ve seen this new phenomenon lately, chanted at sporting events and on signs, the phrase is ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ a sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden," Alexander said. "What does the president make of that?"

"I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it," Psaki answered while smirking.

Alexander then followed up, "The president said when he came into office on Inauguration Day… he was going to help get rid of the uncivil war in this country. So I guess through that lens right now, does the president think there are things he can do differently, or how does he react this this stuff … when it is one of his primary promises?"

Psaki said "it takes two to move toward a more civil discourse" and insisted Biden wants to "govern for all Americans."

The popularity of "Let’s Go Brandon" has infuriated the left, resulting in an onslaught of angry tweets, columns and hot takes from liberal pundits. One CNN analyst, after a claim that an airline pilot used the phrase to address passengers, compared it to saying "Long Live ISIS."