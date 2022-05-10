Protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes 'open effort to intimidate' justices: Sen. Marco Rubio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., talked about the message behind the protests at Supreme Court justices' homes Tuesday on "Hannity."

SEN. RUBIO: The message behind showing up at someone's house is: "We know where you live. We're going to make you uncomfortable. We're going to make your family uncomfortable. And by the way, there's 100 of us here. 99 of us are going to go home. And you never know if one whack job, either here or somewhere else, is going to show up in the middle of the night and try to harm you." That's the message behind showing up at people's home[s]. It is an open effort to intimidate Supreme Court justices on their decision. It's illegal. It's improper. It should be condemned. And it's going to lead to bad places. This is going to become a two-way street, unfortunately, because you'll see this happen the other way at some point. We shouldn't be doing this. They should put a stop to it right now.

For the left … violence, intimidation, all of these things are appropriate as long as the people doing it hold a position that they agree with. We saw that in the summer of 2020 when they were saying, "Riots are the language of people [who] feel like they have no power and they can't speak out." And it's the same here. They're saying, "These are people [who] are outraged," and they're cheered on. You know why these groups do it? Because they know people like … [the] ladies [of "The View"] … are going to be out there cheering them on.

