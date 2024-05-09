Progressive LGBTQ student sues Rutgers over 'hostile' environment for Jews: 'Laboratory of antisemitism'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A Jewish student at Rutgers University in New Jersey has been exposed to and damaged by its "laboratory of antisemitism," according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Rivka Schafer is suing Rutgers University, claiming the school failed to protect the safety of Jewish students following a series of antisemitic incidents in recent years, signaling a "toleration of bullying, intimidation, harassment, discrimination, and retaliation against Jewish students [which] denies them their right to an adequate educational environment," according to a copy of the complaint reviewed by Fox News Digital. Following Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, this "hostility at Rutgers towards Jewish students spiraled out of control."

According to the complaint, an escalating series of incidents led to this conclusion: "The message to Schafer and other Jewish students was clear: ‘Don’t support Israel, we know where you sleep.’"

Schafer is an Orthodox Jew, who identifies as LGBTQ+ and uses the pronouns "they" and "them," filed the suit in response to the university's failure to act in response to the antisemitic incidents Schafer said have taken place on campus since Oct. 7. In the fall of 2023, Schafer enrolled at Rutgers as an undergraduate student and is one of only a few Jewish students living at Demarest Hall, colloquially known as the "gay dorm," in the 2023- 2024 academic year.

While living at Demarest Hall, Schafer was the target of numerous antisemitic events, according to the lawsuit, which explained that Demarest Hall is "quite different from the traditional on-campus dorm" as most students actively choose to live there, rather than receiving it as part of their housing assignment with the primary purpose of housing students who want to be a part of the tight-knit community for liberal arts. Residents have the option to meet for weekly discussions of relevant topics in the humanities, such as History/Poli Sci, Visual Arts, Cinema Studies, Improv, and Sex, Sexuality, and Gender.

"These groups foster an engaged and diverse community as well as a noted pride for living in Demarest," the lawsuit stated. "The students of Demarest also host frequent events, including coffeehouses, art shows, drag shows, band nights, and more."

"Demarest Hall also offers inclusive housing options, allowing for co-roommate pairings, and providing gender-neutral bathrooms on the second floor," the lawsuit added.

Schafer was reportedly drawn to living in Demarest Hall because of these unique features. As someone who has struggled with feeling accepted, Schafer felt the perceived sense of inclusiveness for all individuals, regardless of their identity, would be a good match, according to the lawsuit.

However, Schafer didn't feel as comfortable with that status starting around Oct. 15, when there was a meeting at Demarest Hall with residents, including Schafer, where at least one student expressed appreciation that there was a large death toll in Israel on Oct. 7. Other students showed their approval of this comment by "snapping," which was the typical manner by which Demarest Hall residents show their agreement.

"The other students were also extremely aggressive in their commentary about Israel," the lawsuit said. "As a result of this conduct by her fellow residents, Schafer left the meeting scared and ‘shaking.'"

After that, a Mezuzah, which is a Jewish prayer scroll affixed to the doorposts of Jewish person’s homes, was taken from the doorpost of a Jewish student’s dorm room in Demarest Hall. It was later found in the women’s bathroom and interpreted as "a clear act of antisemitism," according to the lawsuit.

"After this antisemitic incident occurred, which was reported to Rutgers, Rutgers did not enact any additional safety features to protect Jewish students residing at Demarest Hall, including Schafer," the lawsuit said. "These incidents gave notice to Rutgers, that Jewish students at Demarest Hall were being targeted."

Most recently, Schafer woke up on the morning of March 28, to a poster plastered right outside their room which included a photo of Schafer from two days before at an event where Jewish students showed their support for Israel and the Jewish community, the lawsuit stated. Surrounding the photograph read "Free Palestine," "Free Gaza," & "Vote ‘Yes’ to Divest," in reference to the ongoing BDS referendum vote being held at Rutgers at the time.

"Schafer was terrified seeing this poster placed right outside their dorm room, started crying and walked down the hallway only to see the same poster plastered throughout the 2nd floor of Demarest Hall," the lawsuit stated.

Schafer's attorney Cory Rothbort told Fox News Digital there aren't any safe places left for college-aged American Jews.

"Rutgers holds out Demarest Hall as a place of inclusion for all persons," he said. "That Rivka was targeted in this dormitory shows that there are no safe spaces on American college campuses for Jews."

Beginning in April, faculty members and outside agitators unaffiliated with the school started illegally occupying "encampments" on campus and Schafer was present to personally observe the antisemitic and hostile conduct, according to the lawsuit.

On May 2, 2024, Schafer and other Jewish students were directly targeted by a female participating in the encampment who is believed to be a Rutgers student. That individual "taunted them and told Schafer and other Jewish students that ‘Hitler would have loved you’" and then "attempted to defend Hamas while equating their actions with the German Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto who fought back against the Nazi regime," the lawsuit said.

Schafer has filed a Student Conduct Complaint and Bias Incident Report concerning this incident, but no disciplinary action has been taken against any student or organization for the incident.

Rutgers University told Fox News Digital that it does not comment on pending litigation, but pointed to a university message where Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Francine Conway referenced the outcome of an investigation into a related incident.

"At Rutgers we abhor antisemitism and all forms of intolerance based on religion, national origin, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ability, or political views," the statement said. "The university takes seriously every claim of bias, intolerance, and hate."

"Rutgers has policies in place for reporting and investigating bias incidents. When bias incidents are reported, we investigate them fully and take appropriate action, including working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies when situations warrant to pursue thorough investigations and ensure the safety of Rutgers community members," the statement concluded.