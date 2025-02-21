Professor calls on Democrats to stop using term 'people of color' as Latino and Black voters side with Trump

University of California, Berkeley professor Jerel Ezell argued that Democrats should stop relying on traditional racial politics to win elections.

In a Politico opinion piece published Friday, Ezell noted that Democrats, despite their continued reliance on Black, Latino, Indigenous and Asian voters, found themselves surprised by President Donald Trump's gains with some of those groups in the 2024 presidential election.

"The 2024 presidential election left the Democrats’ multiracial coalition in tatters," Ezell wrote. "Nonwhite people voted in higher percentages for Trump in 2024 than they did in 2020, in some cases by double-digit increases. Democrats are now in the thick of a come-to-Jesus reckoning over these losses, and it should begin with this obvious truth: There is no deep cultural, social, economic or political linkage between Black, Latino, Indigenous and Asian Americans — at least not one that can be leveraged by the party for votes."

"In November, Latinos swung hard for Trump, and the former president had a notable hike in support from Asians," Ezell continued. "Indigenous voters, crucial in helping Biden win Arizona and Wisconsin in 2020, had no such effect in the vital swing states this go-round, although a majority still voted for Democrats. Black voters remained Democrats’ bulwark, albeit a compromised one, with Kamala Harris netting 8 out of 10 Black voters, down from Biden’s 9 out of 10 in 2020."

Ezell wrote that if Democrats were at all "surprised" by those poll results, it may be because liberals who use the term "people of color" have learned to think that "nonwhite voters are far more culturally alike — and politically aligned — than they actually are or have been in recent memory."

"The bottom line is that the Democratic Party’s ‘people of color’ rhetoric overplays solidarity between different racial groups, a solidarity that reached its height in the civil rights era but has long been on the wane," Ezell wrote.

A Fox News Voter Analysis showed Trump's crossover appeal to traditional Democratic constituencies was foundational to his victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris. He improved on his 2020 numbers among Hispanics (41%, +6 points), Black voters (15%, +7 points), and young voters (46%, +10 points).

These rightward shifts were particularly notable among Hispanic men (+8 points), Black men (+12 points), and men under 30 (+14 points) from 2020.

